Patriots Super Bowl Hero Hints at Revealing Reason for Benching

very New England Patriots fan wonders what could have happened in Super Bowl LII if Malcolm Butler wasn’t benched. Now it seems like fans will hear the real reason.

Butler was on Radio Row for the upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles and appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Butler was asked about his fateful benching and while he stuck to his usual reason, he hinted that fans will hear the real reason soon.

“Like I always say, man, it was a coaching decision,” Butler told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show. “It was a coach’s decision. But I really don’t know, man. There’s a documentary coming out where I’m talking about all that. I did that with some of the guys in New England. And I’ve got a book coming out, also, so I ain’t going to spill the beans right now. But it’ll be something to look forward to.”

Butler added that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick never gave him an explanation for why he was benched.

“(Belichick) didn’t give me an explanation,” Butler said, “But all the rumors that were going around (about) why I didn’t play — if I did something so bad, why did I come back?”

Malcolm Butler Believes the New England Patriots Might Have Re-Paid Him

The Patriots re-signed Butler during the 2022 offseason in wha made for an interesting return. He was previously retired before being signed.

While he never played a regular season game for New England, Butler was asked if it was possible that the Patriots signed him as a way to thank him for his handling of the benching.

“That probably could have been why,” said Butler. “But I’m just going to be me anyway. I’m a respectable guy. I’m not going to bring no attention to myself if I don’t need to. But you never know who you’re going to meet or where you’ve got to go back to. You’re probably right. It was just a respect thing or whatever.”

NFL Draft Prospect Likes the New England Patriots

As soon as the Patriots failed to make the playoffs, all focus went toward the upcoming NFL Draft. New England’s draft performance will be crucial if they hope to once again be AFC contenders.

While the Patriots defense was far from the problem in 2022, one draft prospect would love to be selected by the Pats due to their man-to-man scheme. South Carolina’s Cam Smith believes he would be a good fit with New England.

“I see a lot of the man-to-man teams, like the Patriots and stuff like that,” Smith told the Bleav Network. “I seen how they did (it) with J.C. Jackson. How they just let him play man-to-man and just be on his island and stuff like that. So, teams like that, really, I would like that.”

Smith had an impressive college career with six interceptions over his three seasons at South Carolina. No matter the scheme, Smith thinks he will be a fit on whatever team decides to select him.

“But I mean, I’m not shying away from no zone teams. No teams that run a lot of cover three and stuff like that,” Smith said. “I’m not shying away from any of that because I can play that regardless. I feel like with my stature, I feel like I should be in somebody’s face.”