Patriots Former 1st-Rounder & 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Works Out With Lions

The New England Patriots drafted 6-foot-2, 320-pound DT Malcom Brown with the 32nd pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and he spent the first four seasons of his career with the team. Brown is now a free agent looking for his next team.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the next team could be the Detroit Lions. Per Yates, Brown had a workout with the Lions on Thursday. Brown wasn’t signed as of Saturday night, but there would appear to be a fit for him in Detroit.

Former Saints defensive back coach Aaron Glenn is now the defensive coordinator for the Lions, so he is familiar with Brown, who has been a consistent performer throughout his career.

The Patriots parted ways with Brown after the 2081 season, though Brown had helped the team to two Super Bowl victories. Brown has been durable throughout his career, never missing more than three games in any of his seven seasons in the NFL.

Brown played in all 17 contests for a woeful Jacksonville Jaguars team last year.

Brown is Becoming a Well-Travelled Defensive Player

Ahead of the 2019 season, Brown signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Saints. New Orleans traded him before the start of the 2021 season to the Jags, who wound up signing him to a two-year, $11 million deal.

However, they released him on August 17. Aside from starting in all 17 contests for the Jaguars, Brown also had a career-high 57 tackles in 2021. Throughout his career, he has had an Approximate Value rating of 7 every season but one, which was the 2016 campaign with the Patriots when he hit his career-high of 8.

Brown, 28, would seemingly have a fairly competitive market for his services. Before working with the Lions, he met with the Washington Commanders. There are several teams with needs along the defensive line. Expect Brown to explore other options where there is a scheme fit.

Are the Patriots an Option For Brown?

The Patriots have signed and released a ton of players this offseason at various positions, but most of the movement hasn’t happened with their defensive line. The group includes Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis, Deatrich Wise, Harry Anderson, Sam Roberts, Davon Godchaux, DaMarcus Mitchell, LaBryan Ray, and Jeremiah Pharms has been pretty solid.

That said, a player like Brown could potentially be elevated ahead of Guy to play NT. While Guy has been strong throughout his tenure with the Patriots, and he’s one of the more beloved layers on defense, Brown would potentially team with Barmore and Wise for an even more formidable front 3.

With Guy, Wise, and Godchaux as rotational guys, the Patriots’ talent and depth up front would be among the best in the NFL.

As of now, Brown and the Patriots haven’t been linked, but would it be a surprise if the Patriots are the next team to invite the veteran in for a workout? No, but with injuries to running backs and wide receivers likely providing more pressing issues at those positions, it is more likely New England looks to add players to provide depth in weaker areas.