Patriots Add Former 3rd-Round Pick at Quarterback: Report

Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were brought back and signed to the practice squad, but that hasn’t stopped the New England Patriots from adding a new quarterback to compete behind starter Mac Jones.

Matt Corral, a former third-round pick for the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL draft, was claimed off waivers on Thursday, August 31, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Patriots have claimed former #Panthers QB Matt Corral. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2023

Claiming Corral completes a radical revamp of football’s most important position undertaken by the Patriots in recent days. It started when the team released prospective No. 2 Zappe on Tuesday, August 29, with undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham soon following.

Both passers returned to be added to the practice squad on Wednesday, August 30, per Rapoport’s colleague Tom Pelissero. Any thoughts one or the other would eventually emerge as Jones’ closest deputy have been complicated somewhat by Corral’s arrival.

The latter has yet to start a game in the pros, but he proved himself a dynamic athlete and accurate passer during a prolific college career at Ole Miss.

Patriots Praised for ‘Sneaky Incredible’ Signing

Corral’s arrival may have been more than just a few days in the making. At least based on the Panthers trading with the Patriots to move up and select Corral 94th overall a year ago.

The deal involved the Pats getting pick No. 137 and a 2023 third-round choice, per NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire. Earning two extra draft selections and still acquiring Corral a year later rates as “a sneaky incredible” deal, according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

Patriots getting the picks from the Panthers when they moved up to draft Matt Corral *and* getting Corral without the Panthers ever giving him a single snap is a sneaky incredible trade — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 31, 2023

This whole thing will look like a masterstroke if Corral sees the field and performs well in meaningful action. He couldn’t do that for the Panthers after foot surgery wiped out his rookie campaign, before Corral endured “an up-and-down preseason” this year, with Joseph Person of The Athletic noting how the second-year signal-caller disappointed in his accuracy after a 4-for-12 passing night in the exhibition finale” versus the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers had no room for Corral in a new regime led by head coach Frank Reich. He’ll be pinning his hopes on Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, but the Patriots could still find time to develop Corral’s game.

Jones disappointed in 2022, albeit in an offense called by former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Bill O’Brien will call the plays this season, while Jones has more than a few new weapons, including notable names like wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Patriots made a significant show of faith in Jones when they ditched Zappe and Cunningham. They could still see the field, but their chances will be slimmer if Corral makes the grade in New England.

Patriots Keeping Options Open at QB

There’s every chance Corral can impress the Patriots, thanks to qualities Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS highlighted as “exceptional processing, manipulation, decision-making, and running ability.”

The #Patriots claiming Matt Corral makes a lot of sense given Zappe's struggles processing and creating outside of structure this summer Thought the former Panther showed flashes of exceptional processing, manipulation, decision-making, and running ability during the preseason pic.twitter.com/pdp31PFWi8 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 31, 2023

Those attributes have helped Corral claim a spot on the 53-man roster created by wide receiver Tyquan Thornton landing on injured reserve, per Rapoport. Thornton’s shoulder problem has given the Patriots room to explore options at football’s most important position, but all is not lost for Zappe and Cunningham.

They could still be called up from the practice squad to act as the “No. 2 quarterback three times each,” according to Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons. That rule may create some interesting gameday decisions for the Patriots.

Yet, if Corral plays like the QB who threw for 49 touchdowns during his final two seasons at Ole Miss, Belichick won’t have to think long about Jones’ backup.