Patriots Insider Believes Matt Patricia Could Leave New England

eading into the 2023 season, the New England Patriots organization will undergo a thorough evaluation and that includes the offensive coaches on their staff.

After calling plays in 2022, Matt Patricia has received most of the scrutiny for the Patriots offensive failures. Now his future in New England is uncertain.

“There is uncertainty about at least whether Matt Patricia is here on the staff next year,” Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard said during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “That his Detroit Lions contract is at the end; that means that the Patriots would have to draw up an entirely new contract for him.

“I have a hard time seeing this,” Bedard added. “I don’t know how he goes from being attached to Bill Belichick at the league meetings and everything to suddenly not here anymore. And maybe it’s better off for Patricia to go someplace else and forge his own way. … But I think there’s the possibility that Patricia’s not here at all.”

The New England Patriots are Interviewing Two Familiar Faces

Reports on Wednesday have New England interviewing two familiar faces to the organization and Belichick. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Minnesota Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell and Patriots tight end coach Nick Caley will be interviewed for the offensive coordinator position.

McCardell played for Belichick while on the Cleveland Browns.

“I have so much respect for Keenan and I’m really proud to have coached him,” Belichick said in 2005. “I’m not saying that I developed his career or anything, I don’t mean it that way, but I mean just what he brought as a player, his work ethic, his attitude. … He’s really a special guy.”

Caley has been with the Patriots since 2015 and has worked his way up from an offensive assistant to various offensive position coaching roles.

New England Patriots Earn Praise From new Arizona Cardinals GM

The Cardinals officially announced Monti Ossenfort as their general manager and after spending 15 total seasons with New England, he had plenty of praise for his now former organization in his introductory press conference.

“To the people in the Patriots organization — Mr. Kraft, Jonathan, Dan Kraft, and the rest of the Kraft family. That was a first-hand look at what it means to be a first-class organization,” Ossenfort told reporters. “The success we had there — four Super Bowl wins, made it to three others, countless number of division titles — it was an experience that really has shaped the foundation of who I am.”

Ossenfort then took some time to praise Belichick.

“To coach Belichick, every day going to work was a masterclass of how to build a football roster and how to build a winning organization,” Ossenfort said. “There are core beliefs that I believe that I will take from there — as I will take from every step along my way — that I plan to bring here and put my own spin on it, and make it the Cardinal Way.”

Prior to joining Arizona, Ossenfort had spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.