Patriots Lose Pro-Bowl Defensive Star ‘Indefinitely’: Reports

Things are going from bad to worse for the New England Patriots, who are still counting the cost of losing 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Pro-Bowl edge-rusher Matthew Judon is the latest victim from the blowout defeat, with the 31-year-old officially ruled out for “at least two months,” with some fearing he could be “out indefinitely” and therefore unable to return this season.

Judon suffered a biceps injury at AT&T Stadium, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed the pass-rusher will undergo surgery on Wednesday, October 4, but the player “is expected to miss at least two months.”

#Patriots DE Matthew Judon is expected to miss at least two months because of his biceps injury, per source. Judon will have surgery Wednesday and they'll know more afterward about whether he can return this season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2023

The planned surgery was also reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who noted how Judon “wants to try to come back to play again this year, but there are questions about whether he can or will. Either way he’s out indefinitely.”

Patriots’ standout pass rusher Matthew Judon will undergo surgery on his torn bicep Wednesday, per source. He wants to try to come back to play again this year, but there are questions about whether he can or will. Either way he’s out indefinitely. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2023

Being without the driving force of their pass rush will naturally impact one of the few strengths of this struggling Patriots’ team. Namely, a still-stout defense. If this unit is weakened significantly in Judon’s absence, there’ll be more pressure on a pedestrian offense beset by uncertainty at quarterback to improve.

Fortunately, the Pats have at least one edge-rusher who could pick up the slack while Judon is sidelined. Yet, even that won’t protect head coach Bill Belichick from questions about why Judon was left in a one-sided game against the Cowboys once it became clear he was carrying an injury.

Patriots Took Unnecessary Risk With Key Player

Belichick didn’t want to explain why he left Judon in the fray, and the coach was probably right to avoid the issue because it looked like an unnecessary risk to take with a key player. Especially since Judon stayed on the field long after a healthy Mac Jones was pulled in favor of backup quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Belichick’s rather flippant response of “you’ve got to put somebody out there” didn’t offer much clarity about his thinking on Judon. Not compared to Belichick being able to confirm Jones will still be the starting quarterback against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

The lack of information about why Belichick felt more comfortable taking a risk with Judon will only compound any frustration if his absence is felt by a defense needing to rebound after being manhandled by the Cowboys.

That will be difficult without Judon, who is still enough of a force to be leading the Patriots with four sacks through as many games this season. Belichick needs another force on the outside to up his game while No. 9 is on the shelf.

Judon’s Running Mate Can Pick Up the Slack

Josh Uche is proving last year’s breakout season was no fluke. The player who logged 11.5 sacks in 2022, while defenses were paying a ton of attention to Judon, is emerging as a formidable presence in his own right.

Uche has two quarterback takedowns this season, to go with six pressures and three hurries, per Pro Football Reference. He showed off his talent for winning around the corner by getting to Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott.

Belichick will need to scheme more ways to set Uche free. The coach will also be counting on the fourth-year pro switching from a situational role to a heavier workload.

Uche has been a prolific part-timer, but Judon’s status means the Pats need No. 55 to play more than the 35 percent of snaps he’s managed so far this season.