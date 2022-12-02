Matthew Judon Calls Out NFL

F
ans of the New England Patriots are getting to witness a career year from Matthew Judon and it seems that the NFL is surprised by his performance.
Judon has been dominant for the Patriots defense, routinely getting into the back field. So far this season, Judon has tallied over 40 tackles and 13 sacks per Pro Football Reference. Against the Bills in Week 13, he only registered three tackles and was unable to get to the quarterback.
But that didn’t stop the NFL from once again “randomly” drug testing Judon. The Patriots pass rusher tweeted about the ordeal on Monday morning.
“Another random drug test for the gang,” Judon wrote. “NFL saying I know it gotta be something.
Judon later joked about the whole situation.
“At this point they building another me with all the nose swabs n pee they got from me,” he said.
How Did Judon Feel About the Patriots Defense in Week 13?
With New England failing to pick up the win and Judon failing to record a sack, it wasn’t to surprising to hear that the pass rusher was disappointed in the performance.
“It’s just, we have to get stops and get the ball back to our offense,” Judon said. “Let them create momentum, sustain drives. But they had too many third downs that they converted to first downs. So we have to get them stopped. Then in the red-zone, we can’t let them go 3-for-3. We can’t let them go 3-for-3. We have to force field goals. We can’t let them run it in like that.”
What Did the Rest of the Defense Say About the Performance?
Judon was far from the only player disappointed in the performance. Devin McCourty also spoke about the poor outing by the defense.
“Tough game. I think obviously did some things well, but not enough things well,” he said. “So yeah, I mean, we’ve been talking about it I think the last two weeks, these games get bigger and bigger, so when you fall short it’s disappointing. We’ve got some time, we need to try to regroup, reset, figure some things out and decide what the rest of our season is going to be.”
The team captain also discussed the continued mistakes that New England has made this season.
“Yeah, I mean some of the things you talk about is teams of the past,” McCourty said. “It just kind of is what it is, like this isn’t that and I think we’ve got to get out of the mindset of what we used to do in December and focus on just now and what we are now. I think that’s something we’ve got to improve on. The small mistakes are killing us. I think defensively we did a better job of that, but this is a team that they’re explosive. It’s hard to hold that offense to seven points, 10 points, but I think the biggest thing is we’ve got to get more turnovers. We had a couple of chances today, but I wouldn’t say small things were the biggest thing for our defense. It’s just making some more plays. At times we were there in position, good position to make a play, they made a few more. We’re going to get another crack at them and going forward, this long week, we’ve got to get ready to go and do something that’s not normal. We’ve got to go on the road to Arizona, stay on the West Coast, then play Vegas. Those will be two big games and we go to start off by focusing on Arizona, which defensively, another running quarterback, a guy that can make plays all over the field. We’ll have another challenge that we’ve got to rise to.”