Matthew Judon Calls Out NFL

ans of the New England Patriots are getting to witness a career year from Matthew Judon and it seems that the NFL is surprised by his performance.

Judon has been dominant for the Patriots defense, routinely getting into the back field. So far this season, Judon has tallied over 40 tackles and 13 sacks per Pro Football Reference. Against the Bills in Week 13, he only registered three tackles and was unable to get to the quarterback.

But that didn’t stop the NFL from once again “randomly” drug testing Judon. The Patriots pass rusher tweeted about the ordeal on Monday morning.

“Another random drug test for the gang,” Judon wrote. “NFL saying I know it gotta be something.

Judon later joked about the whole situation.

“At this point they building another me with all the nose swabs n pee they got from me,” he said.

How Did Judon Feel About the Patriots Defense in Week 13?

With New England failing to pick up the win and Judon failing to record a sack, it wasn’t to surprising to hear that the pass rusher was disappointed in the performance.

“It’s just, we have to get stops and get the ball back to our offense,” Judon said. “Let them create momentum, sustain drives. But they had too many third downs that they converted to first downs. So we have to get them stopped. Then in the red-zone, we can’t let them go 3-for-3. We can’t let them go 3-for-3. We have to force field goals. We can’t let them run it in like that.”