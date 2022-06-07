Matthew Judon Attends Patriots Minicamp After Skipping OTA’s: Report

A

fter deciding to skip voluntary workouts, a key member of the New England Patriots is back in Foxboro.

Ahead of minicamp kicking off on Tuesday, the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported that Matthew Judon was in Massachusetts and would be attending minicamp. Judon was one of the notable members of the organization who failed to show up to voluntary workouts.

The edge-rusher wasn’t the only Patriots player to miss out on OTA’s. Isaiah Wynn and N’Keal Harry were among those who skipped the voluntary workouts and weren’t in New England.

On Tuesday, fans in New England didn’t need to worry as Judon was present and accounted for.

What is Matthew Judon’s Role in 2022?

While there has only been one day of minicamp, Judon took on a different role than he had in 2021. Keagan Stiefel from Pats Pulpit was at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday and noticed that Judon was operating off of the ball.

“The Patriots primarily used Judon as an edge defender on the line of scrimmage during his first year with the team,” On Tuesday, however, he spent some time with the off-the-ball group as well. Of course, the offseason is a time to try things out, but Judon seeing more action elsewhere would be consistent with the team’s approach to teaching versatility.”

Judon is coming off of an amazing 2021 season. He racked up 12.5 sacks which was a career-high. The edge-rusher was named to the Pro Bowl for the third time and was an integral part of New England’s defense.

With the Patriots having a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones, the defense needed to perform well. With Judon having a great season he did his part.

Expectations for 2022

While Jones showed that he is at the bare minimum a competent NFL quarterback, the pressure will still be on New England’s defense. With the departure of J.C. Jackson, everyone will need to step up in 2022.

Right now a lot of pressure will be on Malcolm Butler. The Patriots signed Butler out of retirement after he didn’t play in 2021. The veteran is now tasked with being the Patriots top corner. At 32 years old that is quite a big ask.

Judon will once again need to have a big season in 2022. With the secondary needing to fill a massive hole, New England will need to get pressure on the quarterback. The Patriots will need Judon to once again rack up the sacks this year.

New England will also need Judon to be a leader on and off the field. The Patriots have yet to re-sign Dont’a Hightower and it’s appearing more and more likely that he won’t be a member of the organization in 2022. The former Super Bowl hero hasn’t been the same since he sat out a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So fans in New England don’t need to worry anymore. Judon is back on the field in Foxboro and will be leading the way for the Patriots defense. The edge-rusher will also be hoping to have another career year in 2022.