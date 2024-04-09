Patriots Urged to Sign Jets 1st-Round Draft Bust to ‘Prove-It’ Deal

The Patriots have not had the whiz-bang offseason many, including coach Jerod Mayo, hoped for or even expected after the team stockpiled cap space and appeared prepared to be aggressive in making additions to a roster that produced woeful 4-13 record. But hey, it’s not over yet. There is still the matter of the No. 3 pick in the draft, as well as the possibility for a major trade.

And there are still free agents to be had, even if they’re not top-of-the market.

One such player is Mekhi Becton, the former No. 11 pick of the New York Jets, a massive 6-foot-7, 363-pound tackle whom the team is not keeping for next season. The Patriots have firmed up their offensive line a bit, but it is still thin and in need of reinforcements. Becton has had an injury-wracked career, but he is still only 24 (he turns 25 next week) and could yet cash in on his potential.

According to Bleacher Report, he’s a player the Patriots should be targeting, one who could yet help them sooner rather than later.

Patriots Need to Bolster Offensive Line

That’s the notion from Bleacher Report, in an article on Sunday titled, “1 Free Agent Still on the Market Who Can Help Each NFL Team in 2024.” The Patriots currently have Conor McDermott, a serviceable eighth-year veteran, slated as the left tackle for next year. He played 61% of the team’s offensive snaps in 2023, starting five games and can’t be considered a long-term solution.

Maybe Becton isn’t, either. But he is worthy of a low-cost gamble and the Pats can cut bait if it does not work out. As Matt Holder of B/R wrote:

“If the Patriots are being honest with themselves, the team is at least a couple of years away from competing for a playoff spot. New England is in the beginning stages of a rebuild so adding a 25-year-old left tackle who has plenty of traits to become a long-term solution wouldn’t be a bad idea.

“Granted, Becton’s health is a concern but he’s worth taking a chance on at this stage in the game, especially if he signs a cheap ‘prove-it’ type of deal.”

Mekhi Becton Health Has Held Him Back

Health has been the issue for Becton throughout his career. He played one game in 2021 and 2022 combined, because of a fractured kneecap in Becton’s surgically repaired right knee, an injury that Becton blamed on the Jets.

But Becton was healthy and bounced back with 16 games played last year. Though he has been a draft bust to this point, he still has upside, even if he needs to increase his conditioning and professionalism. Starting over with a young team like the Patriots could be beneficial to him.

The price is surely right for the Patriots. Pro Football Focus projects him warranting a one-year, $5 million contract. That’s probably about what he would get at this point, given the lack of cap space out there.

It is a bargain deal, though. Spotrac puts his market value at $12.9 million per year and projects him being worthy of a three-year, $39 million contract.

Pro Football Focus has Becton ranked as the No. 48 overall player in free agency, among the top remaining unsigned players.

And PFF had some praise for Becton amid what was a mess of an offensive line for the Jets: “The 6 foot 7, 363 pound dancing bear looked leaner in training camp and performed admirably as a pass protector despite the revolving door of quarterbacks operating behind him. He has the ability to be the lead blocker to the play side but often got caught up in the muck this season when pull blocking across the formation, getting his feet tangled and ending up on the ground.”