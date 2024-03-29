Potential Patriots QB Pick Turns Heads With Impressive Pro Day

During his March 28 pro day at Washington, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took the opportunity to showcase his pure athleticism, a facet of his game that may not have always been at the forefront during his tenure as a standout quarterback for the Huskies.

According to Alber Breer, New England Patriots scouting director Cam Williams and a group of Patriot scouts were in attendance.

The left-handed signal-caller, who garnered attention as a Heisman Trophy runner-up, aimed to dispel doubts about his athletic ability in front of a discerning audience of NFL scouts. Well, mission accomplished.

One of the focal points of Penix’s performance was his 40-yard dash, a test of speed and agility that he opted not to participate in during the NFL combine.

Scouts clocked his runs officially at an impressive 4.51 and 4.57 seconds, showcasing his quick burst and acceleration on the field. Additionally, Penix impressed with a vertical jump of 36 1/2 inches, highlighting his explosive athleticism and leaping ability.

“I just wanted to show that I’m athletic, and I can do it with my legs if I have to,” Penix told reporters.

An Impressive Pro Day for Michael Penix Jr.

It wasn’t just the speed that caught the eyes of everyone in attendance. It was the total package. Penix’s college career primarily showcased his skills as a passer. He wasn’t known to be much of a runner or an athlete.

Over five years and 49 games, Penix recorded 134 rushing attempts, averaging just 2.0 yards per carry.

While his rushing numbers may not have stood out statistically, his ability to showcase impressive speed and mobility during his pro day suggests untapped potential as a dynamic runner in the NFL.

Penix’s athleticism was further highlighted by his exceptional vertical jump of 36 1/2 inches on his pro day.

His throwing session truly captivated scouts and representatives from numerous NFL teams. Demonstrating his renowned deep ball accuracy and showcasing tight spirals, Penix exhibited his NFL-caliber passing skills.

As a passer, he was incredible for the Huskies, during which he led them to the College Football Playoff national title game. In his standout campaign, he displayed impressive accuracy, completing 65.4% of his passes for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Could the Patriots Land Penix Jr.?

If the Patriots did select Penix Jr., it would likely result in trading down in the draft instead of selecting him with the No. 3 overall pick. Both the Vikings and Raiders have been linked to possible trades with the Patriots that would send New England a haul of draft capital for moving out of the No. 3 pick.

In both scenarios, the Patriots would move down to just outside the top 10 of the first round and receive second and third-round picks for this year’s draft and a first-round draft pick in 2025.

The Patriots are heavily invested in scouting the top QBs in the class. But if they’re not in love with Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, the draft capital haul and the chance to land Penix Jr. just outside the top 10 may be a move they consider.

An NFL coach told Bleacher Report yesterday that Penix Jr. was now a ‘locked-in first-rounder’ following his pro day.

Everyone agrees that the Patriots need to walk away from the 2024 draft with their next franchise QB. But who that player is and how the Patriots acquire their future franchise signal caller will be debated and talked about until draft night.