Former No. 2 Pick Mentioned as ‘Realistic’ 2021 QB Option for Patriots

The New England Patriots could be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Could their guy be set to play in a wildcard game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints? Some see the Chicago Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky as a “realistic option” for the Patriots?

Trubisky to the Patriots in 2021?

WEEI’s Lou Merloni participated in an exercise on the OMF Show where he was asked to name a realistic QB option. Merloni tabbed Trubisky as the guy at the top of his ‘realistic’ wishlist which obviously eliminates pipe dreams like Deshaun Watson.

As you can see from the tweet below, that prediction didn’t go over well with everyone.

.@mlombardiNFL says he nearly hit the floor upon reading @LouMerloni wanting Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 Patriots Lombardi: "How could you possibly want Mitch?!?" https://t.co/3t4Sddt3Tn — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) January 8, 2021

There is an assumption Trubisky would return to the Bears in the offseason if given the opportunity. That is yet to be determined on both ends. Trubisky could be playing for his, head coach Matt Nagy and even general manager Ryan Pace’s job in Chicago on Sunday. Even if he plays well, there is no guarantee the Bears will want him back, though that does seem like the best course of action for them.

If the Bears aren’t interested or Trubisky is looking to test the free-agent waters, perhaps the Patriots and other teams will get a crack at him.

Trubisky has become a hot name over the past few weeks as he helped lead the Bears to the playoffs–despite a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. At one point, Trubisky was looked at as one of the better young quarterbacks in the NFL, but he has been inconsistent in Chicago even losing his job to Nick Foles this season before regaining it for Chicago’s stretch run.

Has what Trubisky’s done over the last month of the season been enough to raise his stock in the eyes of NFL general managers–specifically Bill Belichick?

Is Trubisky’s Regular-Season Finish Fools’ Gold

There are lots of things to consider when looking at Trubisky’s run at the end of 2020. The Bears shaped their playcalling around what Trubsiky does best. He is a mobile quarterback who is at his best on the move.

Chicago has used rolling pockets, a lot of misdirection, and motion at the line of scrimmage to make things easier for him. None of those things have been staples of the Patriots’ system, and they looked reluctant to show such flexibility with Cam Newton. Aside from some RPOs and other option-style looks, the offense was largely similar to the one Josh McDaniels ran for Tom Brady.

That obviously won’t work for Trubisky. If they think it was tough trying to get a veteran like Newton acclimated to the Patriot Way on the offensive side of the ball, wait until they have to break Trubisky of his habit for ill-advised throws in the red zone.

Trubisky has the ability to be a solid, but not great quarterback in the NFL, but I strongly doubt the current regime will ever be the best fit for him.

That said, if Trubisky shines in Sunday’s Wildcard game against the New Orleans Saints, expect to see and hear his name mentioned even more.

