Patriots Beat Out AFC Rival for Record-Setting CFL Quarterback

On to Nathan Rourke! For the second straight week, there’s big new on the backup Patriots quarterback front, as they lost a QB off the practice squad to an AFC rival. Last week, it was Malik Cunningham who was signed to the Ravens. This week, it is Will Grier going to the Chargers. Hours after the Chargers signed Grier, the Patriots were awarded with Rourke off waivers, after he had been cut by the Jaguars.

The Houston Texans, who are without C.J. Stroud because of a concussion, attempted to sign Rourke, too, but the Patriots had priority. Houston did manage an overtime win over the Titans with 35-year-old backup Case Keenum, considered a one-time target of the Patriots, leading the way.

Rourke has a fascinating history for a player who is still only 25 years old and has never thrown an NFL pass. He is a native of Canada and played collegiately at Ohio, twice winning the Jon Cornish trophy for the top Canadian player in the NCAA. He was a top dual-threat quarterback, and scored 109 touchdowns in three years, 60 by air and 49 as a runner.

Rourke was not drafted by an NFL team but was a second-round pick by the BC Lions of the CFL. He wound up starting for the Lions in 2022 and set a CFL record with a 78.7% completion rate. Despite missing much of the season with a Lisfranc injury that required surgery on his foot, Rourke was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.

Nathan Rourke Joins Backup Patriots Quarterback Party

That has not quite transferred to NFL success, of course, but Rourke is obviously a commodity that has gotten some attention around the league. He is a top-shelf athlete and, before starting his career in the CFL, he worked out for the New York Giants—as a receiver.

Rourke was signed by the Jaguars in January and played in three games in the preseason, going 23-for-35 passing with 348 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown, though he did commit two fumbles. He bounced on and off the Jaguars active roster this year before the Patriots grabbed him Monday.

Nathan Rourke is one in a cycle of backups the Patriots have had this year behind Bailey Zappe and the original starter, Mac Jones. Cunningham was an undrafted free agent who had been with the team since the draft, and the team also briefly had former Panthers third-round pick Matt Corral. Grier was in the mix, but never got a chance to play. Now, it’s Rourke.

Belichick: Patriots Offense Must Improve

As for the play the team got at quarterback on Sunday against the Chiefs, with Zappe making his third start since taking over for former first-round pick Jones, things were slightly better. Zappe threw with more confidence and was better looking downfield than Jones has been this season. His touchdown throw to Hunter Henry in the first quarter against the Chiefs was one of the best Patriots pass plays of the season.

Zappe was 23-for-31 passing, with 180 yards. He had one costly interception and did lead three New England scoring drives, and another that resulted in a missed field goal.

But coach Bill Belichick noted that there was work to be done.

“Still working through it, but like any game, there’s some good plays; there’s some plays that could have been executed better overall as an offense, and that’s each guy. But, just offensively, there’s some things that we could have done better,” Belichick said in his Monday press conference.