Patriots Free-Agent Has ‘Not Lived Up’ to His Contract, Says Analyst

The New England Patriots spent more than $250 million on free-agent signings this offseason. With that level of investment, there will be high expectations. Those expectations fall on the team overall, but also on each individual player who were beneficiaries of the spending spree.

While the season is far from over, the Patriots are 3-4, which isn’t what anyone should expect when a team spends as freely as New England did this offseason. When expectations aren’t met, the finger-pointing is inevitable.

“””ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!“””

Pat’s Pulpit’s Brian M. Hines called out Nelson Agholor and others. Hines answered a reader’s question seeking a name for the Patriots free agent who has been the most disappointing.

Hines answered:

Nelson Agholor and Jalen Mills are the two players out of the larger contracts the team dished out in free agency that have not lived up to their contracts yet. However, Agholor’s skillset should lead to more production as the Patriots continue to open up their offense, while Mills has played the majority of this season out of position. Based off his past play and when he originally signed in New England, Mills projected best in the Patrick Chung-hybrid safety type role. Due to the injury and eventual trade of Stephon Gilmore however, he has been thrusted into an outside cornerback role. Another player who hasn’t lived up to expectations since signing this offseason is Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy is currently graded as the Patriots worst qualified linebacker on PFF, but it’s tough to say the Patriots ‘regret’ the move as he signed for just $6 million guaranteed for two seasons.

“””ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

When you consider the contract size (2 years, $22 million) in relation to on-field production, it’s hard to argue with Agholor as the answer to the inquiry.

Grading Nelson Agholor’s Performance Through 7 Games

If we had to issue a letter grade to Agholor, it would have to be a C, and that might be a bit generous. Agholor, who was supposed to give the Patriots a downfield threat, has compiled 19 receptions for 275 yards and 2 TDs.

One of those scores came on a trick play that saw WR Kendrick Bourne throw him the pass for the TD. When a team plays a receiver $11 million per season, you’re expecting him to produce more than 19 catches in 7 games. Obviously, we have a long way to go this year, but through 7 games, Agholor is barely passing if we’re giving out weighted grades.

The Ideal Performance From Nelson Agholor Vs. The Los Angeles Chargers

The Patriots are likely going to need to score some points and that may well need to come from an explosive play or two. In an ideal performance, Agholor would snag 5 passes for more than 100 yards and at least one TD.

That’s the kind of impact the Patriots hoped he might bring when he signed. After all, Agholor is the guy who lit the Patriots up for 9 catches and 84 yards as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriot-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!