New England Patriots are Optimistic in Stephon Gilmore’s Return

Sports analyst and radio host Alex Barth recently expressed his optimism about former New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore returning, via Twitter. One can only believe this optimism grew from the Patriot’s most recent signing of Super Bowl XLIX hero, Malcolm Butler. Butler signed with the Patriots for two years and $9 million, tweeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While Butler wasn’t the hopeful pick-up the majority of fans would have liked, he will bring some experience and respect to our secondary. Ironically, the reason Butler and Patriots initially began to fall out was because of the contract Gilmore received in the offseason. However, if the Patriots could rekindle their relationship with Butler they possibly can with Gilmore.

“If the Patriots and Malcolm Butler can get back on the same page, does that make Stephon Gilmore reunion a more realistic possibility now as well?”

Barth’s Optimism Gaining Traction Amongst the Patriots

While many are being naive and hopeful, in a perfect world the secondary would have gone from inexperienced to one of the best in the league. Therefore, it would have made the J.C. Jackson departure not as impactful. Barth’s tweet began to gain traction and Patriot’s slot cornerback Jonathan Jones chimed in, via Twitter. Jones attempted to welcome Gilmore back with open arms and encourage the reunion,

“We got [Malcom Butler] back,” Jones stated. “Ayoo [Stephon Gilmore] run it back like old times.”

We got @Mac_BZ back. Ayooo @BumpNrunGilm0re run it back like old times 🤷🏾‍♂️ — J Jones (@Jonathan_Jones2) March 23, 2022

Examining if the Patriots acquire Gilmore alongside Butler, Jones, and safety Devin McCourty the upside has the potential to be the best defensive back room in the league. However, the downside of this inquiry would be that we would have to find replacements within the next couple of years due to age. It’s no secret that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is attempting to rebuild and gain more depth and be competitive while doing so. Sadly, acquiring Gilmore may set The Pats back instead of helping them reach peak level.

What Started the Beef Between Gilly and the Patriots?

Last two seasons, Gilmore has been battling injuries, therefore, he’s been extremely inconsistent. In 2021, Gilmore has played only 7 games, according to ESPN, he recorded only two interceptions and 16 tackles. The year prior, before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers, he played in 11 games where he recorded 37 tackles and one interception. Ever since Gilly’s injury, unfortunately, the relationship began to deteriorate between the Patriots and Gilmore. Gilmore expressed why he began to get frustrated with New England on WEEI’s 93.7 FM.

“I wasn’t ready at the beginning of training camp, I’m going to be completely honest with you,” reported Ryan Hannable. “The only thing [was] I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury. A lot went on with that that I didn’t agree with and now that I am here, I am able to do the things I need to do to get me back and be ready to where I need to be.”

“I learned a lot there and got a lot of friends there, a lot of great coaches. I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury,” Gilmore continued.

While this reunion seems ideal it may be very unlikely the parties find a mutual understanding, however, Butler signing back was not likely either. If it’s one thing this offseason has shown everyone, it’s anything is possible.