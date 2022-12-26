NFL Analyst Rips Mac Jones, Makes Wild Comparison

The NFL season is nearing its end but the conversation behind New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is only heating up.

New England suffered another loss in Week 16 but still control their playoff destiny. They will sneak into the postseason if they defeat the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

It would be a testament to Bill Belichick’s coaching ability seeing that his starting quarterback has had the worst season of his young career. Jones has thrown for just 2,550 yards while throwing nine touchdowns and eight interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

With his struggles, fans have also seen the bad side of Jones’ personality. He has been constantly getting upset on the field and has had multiple expletive-filled tirades this season.

This has also called into question some of his actions between the whistles. Dov Kleiman put together a compilation of dirty plays by Jones filled with questionable slides and an ankle lock.

Mac Jones is a dirty player – Compilation video from 4 different incidents from his two-year career. pic.twitter.com/LFDUugodvA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2022

The most recent play is from Week 16 when Jones seemed to slide tackle Eli Apple on an interception return. Apple described the incident as a “dirty play” when speaking to NESN.

What Did Ryan Clark Think of the Incident?

Even though Clark was known for delivering some questionable hits in his playing days, the current ESPN analyst took to Twitter to call out Jones.

“All facts, and he should be looked at that way every single week,” Clark tweeted. “Now, the boys know how to approach him each week… AND OFFICIALS SHOULD TOO!”

All facts, and he should be looked at that way every single week. Now, the boys know how to approach him each week… AND OFFICIALS SHOULD TOO! https://t.co/SOFuPGomye — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 26, 2022

Clark then decided to make a cross-sports comparison and state that Jones is the Grayson Allen of the NFL in a follow-up tweet.

I’ve watched enough of Mac Jones to know who he is now. pic.twitter.com/YmhfNlbFdV — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 25, 2022

How Did Jones Explain His Actions?

The Patriots quarterback made his weekly appearance on WEEI and was asked about his thinking behind the decision to go low on Apple.

“Obviously, I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way, to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there,” Jones said. “Just kind of went down in front of him and tried to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. Just a split-second decision, and there’s a lot that goes into it. You’re out there trying to compete, and it’s a physical game, so just trying to help the team win.

“I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals,” Jones added. “They played a great game. There’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play, nor do I believe that when I’m playing quarterback that’s what (the defense is trying to do). I get hit a lot, too. We’re all out there playing hard, and it’s just part of the game.”

According to reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Jones will not be suspended but could be fined for the play.

“Patriots QB Mac Jones will be evaluated by the NFL for a possible fine for his low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple, but not a suspension, per me and Tom Pelissero. This will be reviewed in the normal fine timetable,” Rapoport tweeted.