NFL Analysts Stress Patience From Patriots Regarding Mac Jones

he New England Patriots offense and Mac Jones have had a mediocre start to the 2022 season but one analyst believes that no one should be pressing the panic button.

New England is 1-1 to start the season after securing their first victory in Week 2 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones threw for 252 yards and a touchdown along with an interception per Pro Football Reference.

While there is plenty of time for Jones to turn things up and take his game to another level. Still in a recent mailbag from NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, one fan asked about Jones considering his level of concern for the QB. Perry replied that it’s still early and the analyst believes that Jones hasn’t regressed.

“It’s early yet. New system. New coaching staff. An injured back after a punishing Week 1. It should come as no surprise that Mac Jones hasn’t clearly progressed from where he was as a rookie. This is why the coaching conversation was such a focus all spring and summer,” Perry wrote. “But he hasn’t regressed from an understanding-of-the-game standpoint. I think it’s too early to say he’s regressed from a mechanics or arm-strength standpoint. (Additionally, I was told before Sunday’s game, he still wasn’t quite at 100 percent even though he’d been removed from the injury report. His back injury may have impacted him some in Pittsburgh.)

“It’s certainly worth paying attention to whether or not the offensive braintrust in Foxboro is putting Jones in the best position to succeed on a weekly basis. It’s worth wondering if the staff is doing enough with other positions — on the line, especially — to get the best out of Jones. But, to steal a line, the coaching situation is what it is at this point,” Perry concluded.

What Do Other Analyst Have to Say About the Patriots QB?

Brad Gagnon from Bleacher Report also isn’t too concerned about Jones and his start to this season. He believes that the Patriots need to be patient with Jones.

“Plus, fast starts from recent sensations like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert have moved the goalposts for guys like… and Mac Jones,” Gagnon wrote. “There was a time when the league waited longer for young quarterbacks. And you don’t even have to go back to when Peyton Manning led the NFL with 28 interceptions as a rookie in 1998.

“Regardless, while it’s not on brand for 2022, my advice to NFL decision-makers is to chill out,” Gagnon concluded.

Who Does Rhamondre Stevenson See Himself In?

Stevenson is another second-year player who is hoping to further improve in 2022. The running back said that he sees a bit of himself in rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr.

“First of all, I’m excited for that man,” Stevenson said Thursday. “I know how it is being young and playing in your first NFL game, so first and foremost, I just want to congratulate him on making that accomplishment. But I feel like he’s gaining more confidence.

“In a way, I kind of see myself last year in him. Just trying to learn everything and string every practice along and get better.”