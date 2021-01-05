Patriots Predicted to Draft Dynamic Dual-Threat QB in 2021

The Cam Newton-era may be over, but one New England Patriots analyst believes the team will look to add a player from college with some of the 2015 MVP’s best traits.

The Patriots will have the No. 15 pick in the first round, this might be too late to grab one of the top quarterback prospects. If that’s the case and Bill Belichick isn’t interested in trading up, the team might need to look to address their QB situation later in the draft.

It’s that thought process that Brian M. Hines is adopting when he projected the Patriots’ likely choice as their quarterback of the future.

Jamie Newman

Hines was answering questions from readers about the Patriots’ quarterback situation moving forward. Hines believes the Patriots will re-sign Newton, but they will still draft a quarterback–just not one of the biggest names in the draft.

Hines tabs Georgia’s Jamie Newman as a fit in his prediction for the Patriots. Unless you’re a major Wake Forest Demon Deacons fan, you’re probably wondering “who’s Newman?”

Newman played his first 3 seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Georgia for his senior year. However, he chose to opt-out due to COVID-19 concerns while preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Coming into the season, he was considered a Top-10 QB prospect, but obviously, his inactivity may have caused him to slide. Here’s a look at some of his highlights from college.

Newman is projected to be drafted between the second and fourth round, but of course, this could all change as we move closer to the draft. Newman doesn’t project as a rookie who would be prepared to start from Day 1. That means the Patriots would need a bridge quarterback.

Could that be Newton?

Cam Newton the Mentor

On Monday, Newton said he was open to mentoring a young quarterback, but also made it clear he wants to start. That would seemingly be in play if the Patriots drafted Newman.

Like Newton, Newman is a dual-threat quarterback. While not quite as big as Newton, Newman is a physical specimen at 6’4″ 230 pounds. No 2 quarterbacks are exactly the same, but you can bet there would be enough similarities to keep the playbook for Newton and Newman aligned. Also, it’s probably a little easier to mentor a player with a similar skill set.

With Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels potentially moving on, there is a possibility the team could have a new person calling plays in 2021.

Even more than a potential change at coordinator, Newton’s fate is the biggest factor.

If the Patriots are moving on from him, you’d expect to see New England potentially trade up to get the quarterback they view to be a franchise guy. There is a chance they could stay put at No. 15 and still get Florida’s Kyle Trask or Alabama’s Mac Jones.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks, but if Newman turns out to be the call, let’s give Hines his credit for calling it out months ahead of time.

