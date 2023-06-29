Patriots Could Target Former $75 Million 5-Time Pro Bowl Star: Analysis

If the New England Patriots fail to land prized free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, other viable options exist in free agency.

Five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry, 30, hasn’t landed with a team yet, and he still has something left to offer. Landry still averages more than 10 yards per reception amid his decline.

He would add quality depth to the Patriots’ receiving room at a low cost, considering his $3 million contract with the New Orleans Saints last season. That’s a far cry from his Cleveland Browns days where the team gave him a five-year, $75 million during his prime.

CLUTCH CATCH FROM JARVIS LANDRY 😱 Set the Saints up for the game-winning FG ✅ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/tbIVsuWqny — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 11, 2022

The Patriots dealt with Landry twice a year in his prime when he played for the Miami Dolphins. Landry made three Pro Bowls with the team amid two 1,000-yard seasons and 17 touchdowns in that span.

While Landry won’t be mistaken for Hopkins, the former Dolphins star could improve on a subpar 2022 season with the Saints. He only tallied 25 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown in nine games for an offense that ranked 16th in passing last season.

Landry fared significantly better in his final two seasons with the Browns. He tallied 124 receptions for 1,440 yards and five touchdowns in 23 games between 2020 and 2021.

Patriots ‘Believe’ They’re Still in The Mix for DeAndre Hopkins: Insider

Whether or not the Patriots can sign Hopkins instead remains unknown, and he has three other suitors according to Mike Giardi. Those teams include Browns, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans per Giardi.

“The Patriots lowered Parker’s cap hit with the new deal, and I’m told they still believe they’re in the Hopkins business,” Giardi wrote via Twitter. “As for the FA WR, league sources tell me Hopkins remains hopeful that more suitors will emerge, thereby increasing his bargaining power.”

Hopkins visited the Patriots and Titans in mid June, and he didn’t take either contract offer. Analysts such as NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport anticipate that Hopkins won’t sign with a team until training camp in late July.

Patriots Can Ill Afford to Not Add Receiver Depth

New England doesn’t have much receiver depth, and top target JuJu Smith-Schuster has been dealing with a knee injury. The Patriots recently extended receiver Devante Parker, which won’t impact the team’s ability to pursue Hopkins according to media reports.

Without a veteran addition such as Hopkins or Landry at least, the Patriots have little proven experience after Smith-Schuster, Parker, and Kendrick Bourne. New England would need a bounce-back season from Bourne and for Tyquan Thornton to take off in year two.

Late-round draft picks Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte remain unknowns. Tre Nixon, Raleigh Webb, and Ed Lee likewise have no regular season game experience. Matthew Slater, though a veteran, mainly plays special teams.

Status quo at receiver for the Patriots could cause a challenge for third-year quarterback Mac Jones, who took a step back in 2022. Jones managed 2,997 yards for 14 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions with Jakobi Meyers and Parker as the top receiver.

Meyers left in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Patriots also lost a productive veteran in Nelson Agholor to the Baltimore Ravens.