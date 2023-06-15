DeAndre Hopkins Breaks Silence Amid Visit With Patriots

DeAndre Hopkins could not keep off of social media during his free agency visit with the New England Patriots on Thursday, June 15.

The star free wide receiver posted an Instagram story that showed him standing with Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon in the team locker room. Hopkins wrote ‘La familia’ for the post.

DeAndre Hopkins found Matthew Judon in the #Patriots locker room during his free agent visit today. Judon has been trying to recruit Hopkins to New England. pic.twitter.com/HudfwHbDs4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 15, 2023

Judon notably tried to recruit Hopkins before, and the two bantered once on social media before the visit. Despite the online exchanges, Judon downplayed it all in person at minicamp this week.

“You’ve seen all you gonna get,” Judon told reporters on Tuesday, June 13. “I don’t run my Twitter, so I don’t know who be tweeting most of the time. So, that’s what I got for y’all.”

Hopkins made the Patriots his second free agency visit since the Arizona Cardinals released the five-time Pro Bowler on May 26. He first visited the Tennessee Titans earlier this week.

DeAndre Hopkins, Patriots Have ‘Productive Visit’

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe described Hopkins’ visit as “productive” though it did not result in a deal. Tennessee notably offered Hopkins a contract according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, but Hopkins continued his search.

“WR DeAndre Hopkins and the Patriots have had a productive visit, according to a source,” Howe wrote via Twitter. “No deal at the moment, but there’s still a level of optimism the two sides could reach an agreement.”

The Patriots are making a push for Hopkins, per source. He has departed Gillette Stadium but is still local,” Howe added.

The Patriots are making a push for Hopkins, per source. He has departed Gillette Stadium but is still local. @TheAthletic https://t.co/TLtL5RuTnm — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 15, 2023

Howe isn’t alone on the positivity between Hopkins and the Patriots. MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported that “that visit between the two parties has been positive on both sides” via a league source.

Patriots’ Waiting Game With DeAndre Hopkins Kicks Off

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called it “interesting” how long Hopkins’ visit with the Patriots lasted. However, Rapoport noted that “it makes sense to wait” for the right deal on Hopkins’ end.

In addition, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Hopkins is in no hurry, which ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss wrote about. Reiss also confirmed, via a source, that “both sides are now expected to take some time to assess their next steps” going forward.

From Inside Minicamps on NFL+: FA WR DeAndre Hopkins is visiting the #Patriots, but waiting until training camp to sign anywhere makes sense for all sides. pic.twitter.com/2mYDrpDfbm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2023

Hopkins also “has considered waiting until closer to training camp in late July to make a move”, Reiss wrote, based on Fowler’s report. Rapoport previously noted that “even early into training camp” makes sense because of teams’ changing needs.

“It makes sense if you’re a veteran player who maybe doesn’t necessarily need to go to training camp like the rest of us do,” Rapoport added. “Waiting makes sense. So, I think for DeAndre Hopkins, get all the information you possibly can today and tomorrow, and maybe sit back a little bit and consider your options.”

Hopkins’ visit with the Patriots began “early in the morning and well into the afternoon”, Reiss wrote based on Fowler’s report. Hopkins notably “appeared intrigued” about playing for the Patriots and six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick, Reiss also wrote regarding Fowler’s report.