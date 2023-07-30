Ex-Patriots Super Bowl Champion Retires Suddnely

Former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel considers two Super Bowl wins in five seasons enough for a career.

Michel’s retirement decision became public on Saturday, July 28, when Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced it after practice at training camp. A former Georgia star, Michel spent the last season with the Los Angeles Chargers before his re-signed with the Rams this offseason.

New England drafted Michel in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft after his successful four seasons with the Bulldogs. He tallied 3,613 yards and 33 touchdowns in 47 career games at Georgia.

In three seasons with the Patriots from 2018 to 2020, Michel tallied 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games. He helped the 2018 Patriots win the Super Bowl, and Michel had 336 yards and six touchdowns in that playoff run.

New England traded Michel to the Rams in 2021, and he helped bring a Lombardi Trophy to Los Angeles that season. Michel rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season, but he played sparingly in the Rams’ title run.

His final season took him around the league a little in 2022. Michel signed with the Miami Dolphins, but the team released him in August that year.

The Chargers signed Michel at the end of August, but the team released him in December 2022. Michel appeared in 10 games for the Chargers with 36 carries for 106 yards.

Despite his early retirement, Michel didn’t sustain an overly significant amount of injuries. He last had a series of injuries in 2020 and a knee strain in 2018, and he played in every game for two of his five seasons.

Bill Belichick Saw Great Qualities in Sony Michel

New England found a solid back in Michel right away as a rookie with 931 yards and six touchdowns. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised Michel in November 2018 for how the former Georgia star took off.

“I think [his maturity has] really been a strength of his,” Belichick said in a conference call via WEEI. “He’s, obviously, had a lot of football experience and comes from a very good program. He’s been in a lot of big games. He’s been in a lot of critical football situations. He has a lot of poise and has a good even manner about him in terms of learning, correcting mistakes, having urgency but in a balance where it doesn’t take away from the execution and the focus of the assignment and the way that things need to be done.”

Tom Brady Called Sony Michel’s Super Bowl Season ‘Incredible’

Michel stepped up when needed the most that season. He scored the lone touchdown in the Super Bowl when the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3.

It earned the praise of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who won his final of six Lombardi Trophies with the team that year. Brady and Michel played together one more season in 2019 before Brady left in free agency.

“What an incredible rookie season he’s had. Just so proud of him. He’s done an incredible job.,” Tom Brady said in 2019 via MassLive. “Ran hard, got some tough yards. There wasn’t a lot of space at times but fought his way through.”