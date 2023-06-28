Tom Brady Sends Heartfelt Message Amid Ryan Mallett’s Death

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared his thoughts amid the untimely death of former Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett.

Brady and Mallett played together with the Patriots from 2011 to 2013 after the team took Mallett with a third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Mallett, 35, who also played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, drowned in Florida on Tuesday, June 27.

“We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallet family and all their loved ones tonight,” Brady wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Mallett had been vacationing in Florida with his girlfriend, Madison Carter, at the time of his death according to KNWA. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident in Destin, Florida, after first responders arrived after 2 p.m. at the scene.

“A group of people in the water near the second sandbar had reportedly been struggling to make their way back to shore,” the sheriff’s office reported. “One of the individuals, an adult male, went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out. Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken but the man was pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room.”

The National Weather Service issued a warning about “dangerous rip currents” in the area for that day according to NBC News. In the U.S. alone, 4,000 fatal “unintentional drownings” and 8,000 “nonfatal drownings” occur annually according to the CDC.

Mallett had been coaching high school football in Arkansas before his death. He most recently served as the head coach for White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas.

His football career took off in Texas when he became the No. 2-ranked high school quarterback in the country in 2006. He played college football at Michigan in 2007 followed by Arkansas from 2008 to 2010.

Patriots’ Bill Belichick ‘Extremely Saddened’ at Ryan Mallett’s Death

Mallett appeared in four games for the Patriots in 2012 as a backup behind Brady, but the former Arkansas star also served as the primary backup for 2013. New England traded Mallett to the Texans in 2014.

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stated via the Patriots’ social media team. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched.”

Former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski shared a tribute to Mallett via Instagram with a praying hands emoji. Julian Edelman, a former Patriots receiver who also played with Mallett, likewise shared a tribute via Twitter.

J.J. Watt, who played with Malett in Houston, wrote “rest in peace brother” on social media. Mallett notably threw his first career touchdown to Watt amid two seasons with the team. Mallett threw for 1,170 yards and five touchdowns versus six interceptions.

Rest in Love, Ryan Mallett ❤️

Prayers to the Mallett family 🕊️ Fun Fact:

Ryan Mallett’s 1st TD pass was to JJ Watt for a 2 yard pass which helped the #Texans defeat the #Browns 23-7. pic.twitter.com/5qMdLECAD3 — The Athletes Plug (@TheAthletesPlug) June 28, 2023

Houston released Mallett in 2015 after his benching and missing a team flight for a road game in Miami. The Ravens signed him in December 2015 where he closed out his NFL playing career.

Ryan Mallett Remembered for ‘The Love He Had for His Teammates’

Mallett played in eight games for the Ravens from late 2015 to 2017. He tallied 648 yards passing and four touchdowns versus three interceptions.

“Our hearts go out to Ryan’s family, and we offer every condolence to them today,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wrote in a statement shared by the team. “Ryan was a part of us. I will always remember the love he had for his teammates and for making the most of enjoying every football day while here.”

After the NFL, took a ew more shots at pro football with an XFL tryout in 2019 and a short stint with The Spring League in 2021.