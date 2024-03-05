Patriots’ Interest in Pro Bowl Quarterback Hits Roadblock

While the New England Patriots have multiple connections with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, a free agent signing looks all the more bleak.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff broke that down as the Patriots seek a solution at quarterback after a 4-13 season. Mac Jones didn’t pan out, and Bailey Zappe left much to be desired in the Patriots’ worst season since the early 1990s.

“The Patriots are very familiar with Baker Mayfield. [acting general manager Eliot] Wolf was the assistant general manager when the Browns drafted Mayfield first overall in 2018. Alex Van Pelt was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland with Mayfield in 2020 and 2021,” Graff wrote. “Given those connections, it’s not surprising the Patriots would be interested in signing Mayfield, who will be a free agent after a Pro Bowl season in Tampa.”

“But it doesn’t appear that interest is mutual,” Graf noted. “Early indications are that Mayfield plans to consider other options — likely the Buccaneers, Vikings and Falcons — before the Patriots could become serious contenders for his services. He could command more than $30 million per year, according to a league source. In short, despite the Patriots’ connections to Mayfield, New England is not expected to be at the top of his wish list.”

Patriots Likely to Look Elsewhere With Baker Mayfield ‘Essentially’ Staying With Buccaneers

It looks all the more likely Mayfield will stay in Tampa. The Buccaneers agreed to re-sign star wide receiver Mike Evans to a two-year, $52 million deal on Monday, which Mayfield wanted to see in order to stay in Tampa.

WDAE’s Aaron Jacobson reported that he’s already heard “rumblings that the Bucs and Baker Mayfield deal is essentially done” and both parties “will be announcing” the deal on Wednesday. That leaves the Patriots looking more likely to take a quarterback at No. 3 in the draft next month.

“So perhaps his lack of interest is doing them a favor, especially if they get Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels with the third pick and he turns into a franchise quarterback,” Graff wrote. “The Pats can also look for a bridge quarterback in free agency like Jacoby Brissett, someone who can compete with a rookie for the starting job in training camp.”

Patriots Will Need to Pay Big Money on Free Agents

To Graff’s point, a rookie quarterback and a bridge quarterback will fit better under the salary cap — even with $76 million work with.

New England doesn’t have the clout to land a bunch of strong free agents for bargain deals this year. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since the 2018 season — a far cry from “The Dynasty” days.

“It can be hard, after all, to persuade free agents that a four-win team a year ago under the best coach of all time is suddenly going to be a contender again the very next season,” Graff wrote. “So with free agency a week away, the Patriots may have to be ready to hand out some eye-popping contracts and utilize their massive cap space to convince top-flight players to come to New England.”