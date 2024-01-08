Bill Belichick Claims 1 Piece of Leverage With Patriots Amid Rumors

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick dismissed more questions about his future on Monday as he emphasized his current status.

“I’m under contract. I’m going to do what I always do, which is every day I come in, work as hard as I can to help the team in whatever way I can,” Belichick told reporters via a video conference.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that’s a departure from what Belichick normally does. The longtime coach doesn’t talk contract status, Reiss wrote.

Rumors of the Patriots moving on from Belichick swirled all season amid the team’s 4-13 record — Belichick’s worst ever. New England missed the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Belichick indicated that he will meet with owner Robert Kraft, a norm for after the season — losing season or championship season. Belichick coached the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl wins since 2000.

“I learned [a] lesson from my dad growing up — you work for the team that you’re working for and do the best you can for it, until somebody tells you different. So that’s not going to change,” he said.

During that span, Belichick has also been the general manager as he made the roster decisions. Reporters questioned if he would at least step away from that.

“Look, I’m for whatever we collectively decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team. I have multiple roles in that, and I rely on a lot of people to help me in those responsibilities; somebody has to have the final say. Whatever that process is, I’m only part of it,” Belichick said.

Patriots Had Worst Season Since 1992

The offseason begins today for the Patriots after the franchise’s worst season since 1992 with a 2-14 record. That’s two years before Kraft took over the Patriots and a year before the team drafted Drew Bledsoe, who preceded Tom Brady.

“It was obviously a very disappointing season all the way around. Players, coaches, staff, organization, everybody is not anywhere close to what our standard and expectations are. So, obviously, things need to be fixed,” Belichick said.

“… We’ll start putting the pieces back together in terms of setting things up to go through a good, detailed analysis and to kind of start a reconstruction, if you will,” he added.

Patriots Hold Third Pick in the Draft

New England will have the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. A quarterback move looks the most likely for the pick after Mac Jones got benched and Bailey Zappe took over.

“There’s a decision due this offseason on quarterback Mac Jones’ fifth-year option for 2025,” Reiss wrote. “The Patriots probably will decline it, which would mean they’re back in the first-round quarterback conversation.”

“It doesn’t necessarily lock in that they’ll take a passer from what is considered a talented class. Their needs are plentiful, with offensive line and wide receiver atop the list,” Reiss continued. “There is also the rather large question of whether the Bill Belichick regime will be making the picks, so there’s plenty to sort out between now and then.”