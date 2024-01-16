Bill Belichick Faces 1 Obstacle for Joining Eagles, Insider Says

Another epic playoff collapse, another enticing potential landing spot for former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The Philadelphia Eagles joined the Belichick rumor party on Monday night after a 32-9 beatdown by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round. That’s the same Eagles team that started 10-1 after a Super Bowl appearance, which could now see a head coaching change.

Speculation ensued over head coach Nick Sirianni losing his job after his team lost five of the final six regular season games followed by a playoff loss. Belichick, meanwhile, wants to keep coaching and find a landing spot where he can break the late Don Shula‘s all-time wins record plus win another Lombardi Trophy.

Philadelphia fits that bill if owner Jeffrey Lurie opts to part ways with Sirianni soon. That said, Belichick to Philly doesn’t make a great match in Eagles insider Howard Eskin’s eyes.

“I can tell you this for a fact, Jeff Lurie is not a fan of Belicheat. I can tell you that. I know that….I am positive that the owner is not a big fan, he’s not a big fan. He’s not the guy,” Eskin said on Sports Radio 94 WIP on Tuesday.

Howard Eskin is confident that the Eagles will not hire Bill Belichick. https://t.co/u6tm83fTtE pic.twitter.com/kHPPXsYrzW — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 16, 2024

Belichick coached against the Eagles twice in Super Bowls during Lurie’s time as owner. That includes the Patriots 24-21 Super Bowl in 2005 when Tom Brady outdueled Donovan McNabb, but the Eagles got their way a second time around in 2018 when a backup named Nick Foles stole the show in a 41-33 shootout.

Eskin calling Belichick Belicheat is nothing new. The Patriots got accused of cheating multiple times during their dynasty under Belichick with Spygate in 2007 and Deflategate in 2015.

Bill Belichick Interviewing With Eagles Looks Unlikely

If the Eagles would even interview Belichick, Eskin gave a hard “no” to that question. Eskin rated the probability below a one on a scale of one to 10 for Belichick to interview with the Eagles, but that won’t stop other media pundits from speculating.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick said Belichick is someone for the Eagles to “definitely consider” after the collapse under Sirianni. Philadelphia doesn’t have time on its side if so.

.@LRiddickESPN believes the Eagles should “definitely consider” Bill Belichick to Philly 😯 pic.twitter.com/ur6xYPXDNd — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 16, 2024

Belichick already interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. Several other teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders have shown interest.

“I was hoping he’d go to Washington, but they counted him out there,” Eskin said.

Cowboys Could be in Play for Bill Belichick

In addition, the Dallas Cowboys could go after Belichick if head coach Mike McCarthy gets fired after a 48-32 Wild Card playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Belichick and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones notably have been friends for years.

“I hope he goes to Dallas,” Eskin said of Belichick. “That would be great. It would be the same thing all over again.”

Whether or not Belichick would thrive for a brief stint in Dallas with a Super Bowl-ready roster may never be known. To Eskin’s point, the Patriots’ collapse in the past four years under Belichick after Brady’s departure may not bode well for the Cowboys or any suitor for the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach’s services.