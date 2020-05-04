Bill Belichick Responds to Death of Legendary Coach Don Shula

Monday was a sad day for the NFL. Hall-of-Fame head coach Don Shula passed away at the age of 90.

Shula’s death prompted responses from all over Florida where he became a legend as the coach of the Miami Dolphins and throughout the NFL fraternity. Fellow legend and current head coach and general manager of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick offered a tribute to Coach Shula.

Bill Belichick on Don Shula’s Death

Don Shula is one of the all-time great coaching figures and the standard for consistency and leadership in the NFL. I was fortunate to grow up in Maryland as a fan of the Baltimore Colts who, under Coach Shula, were one of the outstanding teams of that era. My first connection to Coach Shula was through my father, whose friendship with Coach Shula went back to their days in northeast Ohio. I extend my deepest condolences to the Shula family and the Dolphins organization.

The NFL followed suit: