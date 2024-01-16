Patriots Predicted to Land 4-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

With the New England Patriots picking third in the NFL Draft, going the free agency route instead for a quarterback could make sense.

Top-two prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could already come off the board by the time the Patriots select at No. 3 in the draft. Instead of settling on another prospect, the Patriots could have the quarterback situation resolved in March by signing Kirk Cousins to a three-year deal as Bleacher Report predicts.

“Look for the Patriots to be a player as they look to move into a new, post-Bill Belichick era,” Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston wrote on Sunday.

Currently the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Cousins has been one of the league’s top passers for years amid four Pro Bowl appearances. He has 39,471 yards, 270 touchdowns, and a 98.2 quarterback rating in his career.

Kirk Cousins the top 2 potential free agent per PFF #Skol pic.twitter.com/lrmPBKvbC0 — Rick Sosa (@sosarick) January 15, 2024

“Barring a new deal with the Vikings before then, Cousins is going to be the most coveted free agent quarterback on the market, and with good reason,” Beaston wrote.

“Before a season-ending torn Achilles, Cousins put up 2331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and was on pace to be one of the top-performing quarterbacks of the season,” Beaston continued. “Despite his offensive output, the team was not particularly good, begging the question: why would the Vikings pay big money to retain a quarterback without wins to go along with his great stats?”

Kirk Cousins Wants to Win Now

Cousins has one playoff win in six seasons with the Vikings — a franchise that had Super Bowl aspirations in 2018 when he signed. He made it clear that he wants to win with the next stage of his career versus bringing in more big money, Beaston wrote.

“I think it ultimately is about winning football games. And so that will be the most important thing, winning football games. With that, no one thing is in a vacuum,” Cousins told the media after the season. “Usually, you win football games because there are some other factors that are really important to me that are going to have to be there to be able to win football games. So it ultimately all ties together. The factors work together. But I certainly believe we can do that here,” Cousins added, “God has blessed me financially beyond my wildest dreams, so at this stage of my career, the dollars are really not what it’s about.”

Patriots Could Attract, Fulfill Kirk Cousins’ Winning Aspirations

Despite a 4-13 season in 2023, the Patriots could suit Cousins’ winning aspirations. New England lost eight one-score games in a season marred by key injuries and lackluster offensive play.

New England benched former starting quarterback Mac Jones, and Bailey Zappe finished out the season. But Zappe didn’t leave lots of promise as a future starter amid 1,272 yards passing for six touchdowns versus nine interceptions in 10 game appearances.

The Patriots also didn’t have any great seasons from skill players, and offensive line issues couldn’t improve the situation. New England will have seven draft picks and $75.22 million in salary cap space to rebuild the offense.

Such moves could attract Cousins to consider a franchise that once dominated the NFL as recently as five years ago. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since the last Super Bowl victory in 2019.