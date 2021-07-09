N’Keal Harry’s Trade Value Revealed: Report

If the New England Patriots are going to grant N’Keal Harry’s wish and trade him before training camp, it appears the going rate will be a conditional sixth-round pick, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Talked to league exec who estimates N'Keal Harry will be worth a conditional 6th Rd pick. Teams expected to have interest. Harry will be looking for offense to utilize as contested catch guy, size and strength in red zone and deep. Speed-and-precision offense probably not for him — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 8, 2021

The sixth-round pick might sound underwhelming considering Harry was a first-round selection. However, based on Harry’s limited production, it will be hard to convince any team to give up any more than a sixth-rounder.

Harry is reportedly looking for a team that will use him in a more specialized role.

The Chiefs Have Been Mentioned as a Potential Suitor

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly had interest in Harry back in 2019. Perhaps the Patriots beat them to the punch and drafted him.

Charles Goldman of USA Today believes the Chiefs could be interested in Harry, though he does mention the Patriots receiver’s poor stats in comparison to KC’s own disappointing wideout Mecole Hardman.

Goldman wrote:

Do the Chiefs feel that Harry is an improvement over the players they currently have? How much will he cost in trade and do they value him enough to give up draft capital? Those are things that we can’t exactly predict. In two seasons with the Patriots, Harry has only managed 414 receiving yards and four touchdowns. That’s hardly good production in the NFL and not even half of the totals that Mecole Hardman has in the past two seasons. What we do know is that the Chiefs did show interest in N’Keal Harry ahead of the 2019 NFL draft, but the team was without a first-round pick after the Frank Clark trade. Harry revealed to Chiefs Wire that he had been interviewed by Kansas City at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, but he didn’t specify whether it was a formal or informal interview.

That was two years ago though before Harry’s on-field cracks and potential flaws in his mental makeup began to show.

Harry’s Maturity and Competitiveness Will Be Challenged

Throughout Harry’s two years in New England, there have been questions about his toughness and maturity.

Cam Newton, who has been a constant supporter, called him battered during an I Am Athlete interview. When you consider the journey Newton had with Harry, the recent request to be traded had me thinking of this viral moment.

N'Keal Harry's trade request has only made me more curious about what he said to Cam Newton in this moment. LOL! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/EvnRcUYOb5 — Brian Mazique (@UniqueMazique) July 9, 2021

Prior to Newton’s arrival in New England, Harry was said to have had issues with Tom Brady’s tough love leadership style. Brady seemed to politely question Harry’s work ethic and commitment to being great back in 2019 during a meeting with the media.

“He’s missed a lot of football,” Tom Brady said. “Just got to try to work at it every day. It’s gonna be up to him to put the effort in. Everyone’s there to help him, but you’ve got to go out there and do it, and earn it and earn the trust of your teammates.”

Perhaps Harry is in need of a change of scenery. If Harry can become anything close to what the Patriots hoped when they drafted him, the blame for his poor production will shift to New England.

For now, it seems most attribute Harry’s failure to his own deficiencies. Considering all the factors, a sixth-round pick isn’t so bad.