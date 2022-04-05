N’Keal Harry’s Likely Landing Spot Revealed

N

keal Harry’s time with the New England Patriots appears to be coming to an end and fans might now know his likely landing spot.

Yahoo Sports belives that Harry and the Arizona Cardinals would be a perfect fit. Harry requested a trade during the 2021 offseason in what has been a disappointing start to his NFL career. With the likes of D.K. Metcalf and Deebo Samuel being drafted after him in the 2019 NFL Draft, his failures have only been compounded.

In 33 career games for New England, Harry has recorded 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns. In 2021, the 24-year-old tallied 12 catches for 184 yards in 12 games.

Why N’Keal Harry Would Want to go to Arizona

There are plenty of reasons why a move to the Cardinals would be intriguing for Harry.

The receiver spent his college days at Arizona State where he burst onto the scene. In three seasons as a Sundevil, Harry recorded 213 receptions along with 2,889 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. This led Harry to being a first-round draft pick selected by New England, right before the Arizona Cardinals who had the 33rd overall pick.

A move home could do wonders for Harry’s NFL career. He also owns a gym that opened a year ago in Scottsdale Arizona.

With the recent acquisition of DeVante Parker, Harry’s role in the Patriots’ offense continues to get diminish. Even if New England decided to move on from a player such as Nelson Agholor, Harry would still struggle to get playing time.

Why Arizona would want Harry

The Cardinals are definitley in need of a wide receiver. They have yet to make a splash in free agency and lost Christian Kirk who racked up 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns last season. A.J. Green also still remains unsigned.

Harry is still on his rookie contract which is a bargain in terms of wide receivers. Harry will be owed just under $1.9 million with only $674,000 being fully guaranteed.

It also wouldn’t cost the Cardinals a whole lot to trade for the wideout. When you combine Harry’s previous trade request along with New England’s current crop of wide receivers, Arizona could likely get Harry for a late-round draft pick. Currently, the Cardinals have five total picks between the sixth and seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Still, Arizona would be taking on some risk of they choose to acquire Harry. Between injuries and lack of production, it would be difficult to be the Cardinals’ second or third-best receiver.

Arizona would be counting on Kyler Murray to boost his production and the quarterback’s status with the team is not solid due to the QB wanting a new contract.

But Patriots fans will be happy to get rid of Harry. He just hasn’t lived up to his potential while in New England and seems in need of a fresh start. Trading him and acquiring some draft picks (no matter how late they are) would benefit both sides.

With the 2022 NFL Draft at the end of the month, fans could bid Harry adieu quite soon.