NFL Insider: Patriots Might Not Be Out of the Running for Odell Beckham Jr.

On November 10, there were reports indicating free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. had narrowed down his choices to three teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. Apparently, the New England Patriots are also still in the mix. According to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz, the Patriots are making a “strong push” to sign Beckham Jr. after he was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier in the week.

🚨 Odell Beckham, Jr. Update: #Pats are making a “strong push” to sign OBJ, source says. Belichick wants Beckham on the roster badly. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2021

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who also mentioned the Patriots as a potential landing spot. He also said Beckham and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick have had “a love affair” from “afar.”

While there was some belief we’d learn about Beckham’s new team on Wednesday, November 10, Rapoport reported later in the day the decision would likely take a few days.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes may take a while… The latest from me and @KimJonesSports 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ungjy4Cgon — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

It seems obvious, Beckham Jr. still appears to be a difference maker in the eyes of multiple NFL front offices, and it doesn’t appear as though there is as much trepidation about his impact on a team’s chemistry as some might have believed.

What Does Odell Beckham Jr. Have Left in the Tank?

Beckham just turned 30 earlier this month, so it’s not as if he’s ancient–even in NFL years. However, he is now almost two years removed from his last 1,000-yard season.

Beckham caught 74 balls in 2019 for 1,035 yards and 4 TDs in his first season with the Browns. Ever since then, it has been downhill from a statistical standpoint.

In 2020, he suffered a torn ACL which led him to play in just 7 games. Even in those 7 contests, Beckham wasn’t on pace to eclipse 1,000 yards. He had 23 catches for 319 yards and 3 TDs. Beckham has played in six of the Browns games this season, but has just 17 catches for 232 yards and no scores. Many will argue this is because Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t throw to Beckham and when he does, it’s not accurate.

In any case, the team that signs Beckham will be hoping to get the 2014-16 version that averaged 96 receptions, 1,374 receiving yards and 11.6 TDs per season.

Where Would Odell Beckham Jr. Land on the Patriots’ WR Depth Chart?

While it has been a while since Beckham was considered a No. 1 wide receiver, it would be difficult to find anyone of the Patriots’ roster who would be more deserving of being the top option.

Jakobi Meyers has proven to be a solid slot option, but beyond him, the Patriots’ other receivers have struggled to make a strong impact on the team’s aerial attack. If New England signs Beckham, they will expect him to be a game changer.

