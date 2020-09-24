Odell Beckham “Is About To Get Traded Hopefully To Patriots” Says Ex-NFL LB

The trade talk surrounding Odell Beckham Jr has died down a bit after a strong Week 2 performance, and reported reassurance from the Cleveland Browns front office.

However, that didn’t stop former NFL LB and current personality on the I Am Athlete YouTube series, Channing Crowder from predicting the talented Browns receiver would be traded, “hopefully to the New England Patriots.”

“All of his problems have been brought on by himself. All of his issues, why he gets traded. Why he got traded from the Giants, and why he’s about to get traded from the Browns is on him. It’s 100 percent his personality.”

Crowder continued:

“Don’t act like this dude is a straight arrow. The picture with the coke on the bed with the girl, and the doo-doo baby. Chad (Ocho Cinco) you didn’t do nothing like that.”

More from Crowder:

“They going to run Jarvis in the slot. They’re going to trade Odell, hopefully to the Patriots where he can get some structure.”

Crowder acknowledges the talent Beckham Jr. possesses, but makes it clear his consistent presence in trade talks is due to his own personality. He believes he’d benefit from the Patriots organization and playing with his friend Cam Newton.

The two (Beckham Jr. and Newton) are seemingly close, or at least friendly, based on workouts during the offseason.

Who is Channing Crowder, and What is I Am Athlete?

Crowder is a former linebacker who spent six years in the NFL, all with the Miami Dolphins. He is also a second-generation NFL player. His dad Randy played six years in the NFL with the Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As a regular on the outstanding I Am Athlete series along with former All-Pro wide receivers Brandon Marshall, Chad Ocho Cinco, and Reggie Wayne, Crowder is often the most bold and candid with his takes on a variety of subjects. He’s also a co-host on the Hochman and Crowder Radio Show on 560 WQAM in Florida.

In this episode, Crowder, Marshall and Ocho Cinco are joined by Ese Ighedosa, a former associate counsel for the Carolina Panthers, and the current President of the House of Athletes.

The four of them debated several issues on the show. The series is a bit of a gem on YouTube that often generates laughs and a different perspective on sports from former athletes, and in Ighedosa’s case, someone who has worked on a different side of the game.

