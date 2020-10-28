Patriots Advised to Explore Another Major Trade With the Buccaneers

If the New England Patriots are going to make any deals, they’re running out of time. The trade deadline is November 3, and with COVID-19 restrictions to consider, teams may have to get going on potential deals sooner than normal.

There are tons of trade rumors swirling around the Patriots, but one writer suggests the team consider reuniting aging receiver Julian Edelman with old friends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay.

Patriots Should Call the Bucs to Gauge Their Interest in Julian Edelman: Says Jeff Howe of the Athletic

Some are strongly suggesting the Patriots become sellers at the trade deadline. Those sentiments will get louder if New England falls to its division rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe discussed a few trades he believes are feasible and that the Patriots should explore.

One, in particular, stood out because it would reunite Edelman with Brady and Gronk. Howe wrote:

Moving Edelman wouldn’t exactly solve the Patriots’ issue at receiver, but it might be worth checking to see what the Buccaneers would offer for him. Tom Brady clearly has some sway with the personnel decisions after the Antonio Brown recruitment, so it wouldn’t hurt to see how much pull he’s got. If Emmanuel Sanders and Sanu were worth Friday draft picks at last year’s trade deadline, it’s worth finding out if Edelman has the same value now. Of course, it might be a bit of a stomach-turner to trade both Rob Gronkowski and Edelman to Brady’s Bucs, but business is business, right? Edelman’s knee issue has been a concern for the past month, as he only has eight catches for 79 yards over the last four games. If the Bucs would give up a second-day pick for Edelman, it’s something to consider.

Many fans in the New England area likely despise the Bucs these days. Tampa Bay is flourishing with a 5-2 record with Brady leading the way and Gronkowski beginning to find his stride.

The Bucs just added Antonio Brown to go with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and the underrated Tyler Johnson. I’m not sure where Edelman’s touches come from on that team, but it’s hard not to consider a deal that would bring the Patriots draft assets.

Gilmore and Thuney Might Also Be Available

If the Patriots fall to 2-5 on Sunday, their chances of rebounding seem very slim. That could mean the team also makes Stephon Gilmore and Joe Thuney available as they attempt to stack assets for a rebuild. When was the last time that word was used in conjunction with the Patriots?

