Cam Newton Unveils His Hilarious Nickname For Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots’ Cam Newton gives almost everyone a nickname, and apparently, even head coach Bill Belichick isn’t exempt.

On Monday, Newton revealed the nickname he has given the future Hall-of-Fame coach. Newton calls him “Dolla Dolla Bill.”

Don’t Expect to Hear Newton Calling Belichick By His Nickname Anytime Soon

Newton knows when to joke and when to keep it business. He clarified something about the nickname shortly after unveiling it on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI:

You just got to understand your role, too. I’m not about to be walking down the hall and see coach Belichick and say, ‘Dolla’ dolla’ Bill, ya’ll. What’s good?!’ It’s not like that.

Belichick rarely smiles, though history has shown us he has a little more of a sense of humor than people would lead you to believe. That said, it’s a bit early in the relationship and season for Newton to yell out Belichick’s new nickname. Perhaps he can do it if the Patriots were fortunate enough to win the Super Bowl.

Where Does the Nickname Come From?

The earliest reference I can remember is from Wu-Tang Clan’s hit ‘C.R.E.A.M.’ Method Man says it as a part of the song’s chorus when he says:

Cash, Rules, Everything, Around, Me

C.R.E.A.M.

Get the money

Dollar, dollar bill y’all

No one will mistake Belichick for a member of Wu anytime soon, which makes Newton’s nickname all the more hilarious.

The Patriots and Newton Will Have to Be Money on Sunday

After their 36-20 win on Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots get what figures to be the toughest game of the season against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes was devastating on Monday night as the Super Bowl MVP led the reigning champions to a commanding 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

It’s possible Newton and the offense will be tasked with executing a clock-eating gameplan in an effort to keep Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs’ high-powered offense on the sidelines.

When Mahomes and Co. are on the field, Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty and the rest of the defense will have their hands full trying to corral the electric Tyreek Hill and all-world tight end Travis Kelce.

Consider this game a measuring stick contest for Dolla Dolla Bill and his team.

