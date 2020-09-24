Cam Newton Contract Extension and Massive Deal Projected: Report

Is Cam Newton suddenly the long-term solution for the New England Patriots at quarterback? It’s starting to feel like it.

As a matter of fact, many are projecting Newton and the Patriots will agree to a massive contract extension before the end of the season.

Jeff Howe of the Athletic wrote:

For now, the Patriots should consider a three-year, $90 million offer with $49 million guaranteed. If they can keep him for less than that, it’d be a major win. And if Newton wants more, they can have him test his market with possible suitors such as the Colts, 49ers, or one of the wild-card options before returning for another round of negotiations.

Member of the Media Suggest Newton Get an Extension

Albert Breer used the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill as a comp when he suggested the Patriots sign Newton to a deal similar to the one the 32-year-old just got, which is four years, $118 million with $62 million guaranteed. Here’s what Breer said on NBC Sports Boston’s Zolak and Bertrand:

Quarterbacks are expensive, guys. And maybe you get him to take less. I understand why there’s sticker shock, because you’ve been paying less for Tom Brady forever, but this is what everybody else pays for quarterbacks. Would you rather have him at that price now or roll the dice and let him get to free agency where you knows what can happen, it’s out of your control at that point and you risk the idea that you lose him then and now, all of a sudden, you’re starting from zero at quarterback?

Here is a video from that segment:

They should give Cam Newton HOW much money? @AlbertBreer has @scottzolak nearly falling out of his chair on @ZoandBertrand with his take on what the Patriots may have to offer their QB to extend him past this season. pic.twitter.com/EMU1QMXvRs — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 23, 2020

ESPN Mike Tannenbaum predicted this would become a story a few weeks ago:

Cam Newton is the future for the New England Patriots contract extension coming soon. #NFLTwitter #NFLKickoff2020 pic.twitter.com/wBWDQ6ugIK — FLEE TV ™ (@FLEESPORTS) September 7, 2020

Cam Newton Says, “That Is the Last of My Worries”

While several people seem to be discussing Newton’s potential extension, the quarterback doesn’t appear eager to discuss it, at least not publicly. He was recently asked about it on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show, and among other things, Newton said the contract extension and money in general, is the least of his worries.

That is literally the last of my worries. If we had to put an analogy in it, that is probably under so much work at my desk that I’m not too much really focused on. Surprisingly but true and factual enough, if I do what I am supposed to do, as I am expecting to, that will not be a topic of discussion here moving forward,” Newton said. “Like I said, you’re talking to a person who — money at this particular point in my career is not important, right? Let’s be honest, I’ve made money. But for everything I play this game for, I haven’t received yet. And that’s why I’m playing. It’s not about money, it’s about respect. And especially going back to the negotiating table when this opportunity presented itself, I didn’t want to keep going back-and-forth, this and that. I said, ‘Listen, let’s get the deal done. Let’s do it.’ For all that it’s worth, it’s going to play dividends moving forward. I do believe this: a wise man once said, and that wise man is my father, ‘All blessings do not come in financial means.’ Just because you have money and do that, blessings come in many different forms than that. For me, if I do what I am supposed to do, everything else will take care of itself.

You can hear the entire interview here:

If Newton continues his level of play, he’s currently ranked No. 5 amongst quarterback grades through two weeks, per Pro Football Focus, an extension seems inevitable.

