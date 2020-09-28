Cam Newton Passed a Legend in the Record Books Vs. Raiders

Cam Newton’s career has been filled with record-breaking performances, and the New England Patriots quarterback is still just 31 years old.
On Sunday in a 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Newton reached another milestone. With his 27 yards rushing, he passed NFL legend Randall Cunningham for second all-time on the quarterback rushing list.
It took Cunningham 160 games to get to this point, and it has only taken Newton 128 contests.
The Play Newton Broke the Record
Newton didn’t need a ton of yards to pass Cunningham coming into the game, but his best play of the day came on this 21-yard scamper for a huge second-half first down. It’s arguably the play that broke the Raiders’ backs on Sunday.
You can tell by Newton’s reaction that he knew the run was a big one:
Sunday’s game wasn’t a statistical masterpiece for Newton, but he made the plays he needed to, limited mistakes, and was still a key threat in the rushing attack that was the major threat on offense for the Patriots.
View this post on Instagram
Patriots get the win 36-20 behind a dominant run game and stout defense. Rex Burkhead had 3 TDs Passing Las Vegas Raiders Att Cmp Yds YPA TD Int Lg Sack Loss Rate Derek Carr 32 24 261 8.2 2 0 34 2 12 119.4 New England Patriots Att Cmp Yds YPA TD Int Lg Sack Loss Rate Cam Newton 28 17 162 5.8 1 1 27 2 6 73.8 Rushing Las Vegas Raiders Att Yds Avg Lg TD FD Josh Jacobs 16 71 4.44 13 0 3 Devontae Booker 3 31 10.33 23 0 2 Jalen Richard 1 14 14.00 14 0 1 Derek Carr 2 10 5.00 9 0 1 New England Patriots Att Yds Avg Lg TD FD Sony Michel 9 117 13.00 48 0 3 Rex Burkhead 6 49 8.17 17 2 6 J.J. Taylor 11 43 3.91 9 0 2 Cam Newton 9 27 3.00 21 0 2 Isaiah Zuber 1 13 13.00 13 0 1 N'Keal Harry 1 2 2.00 2 0 0 Julian Edelman 1 -1 -1.00 -1 0 0 Receiving Las Vegas Raiders Rec Yds Avg Lg TD FD Tar YAC Hunter Renfrow 6 84 14.00 26 1 4 9 41 Jalen Richard 3 8 2.67 6 0 0 3 3 Zay Jones 3 32 10.67 13 0 2 3 18 Josh Jacobs 3 12 4.00 5 0 0 4 13 Darren Waller 2 9 4.50 8 0 0 4 1 Nelson Agholor 2 32 16.00 18 0 2 3 6 Foster Moreau 2 25 12.50 24 1 2 2 4 Bryan Edwards 2 48 24.00 34 0 2 3 18 Alec Ingold 1 11 11.00 11 0 1 1 11 New England Patriots Rec Yds Avg Lg TD FD Tar YAC Rex Burkhead 7 49 7.00 15 1 3 10 63 Damiere Byrd 3 27 9.00 23 0 1 3 17 N'Keal Harry 2 34 17.00 27 0 1 4 18 Sony Michel 2 23 11.50 14 0 1 2 24 Julian Edelman 2 23 11.50 15 0 2 6 4 Jakob Johnson 1 6 6.00 6 0 0 1 0 Ryan Izzo 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 1 0 J.J. Taylor 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 1 0 Kickoff Returns #Patriots #NewEnglandPatriots #CamNewton #StephonGilmore #DevinMcCourty #JasonMcCourty #PatrickChung #BrandonBolden #LawrenceGuy #ChaseWinovich #JoshUche #KyleDugger #JoeThuney #JamesHarris #LamarMiller #JarrettStidham #AdamButler #JJTaylor #DevinAsiasi #DaltonKeene #JulianEdelman #NKealHarry #MohamedSanu #DavidAndrews #BillBelichick #RobertKraft #AFCEast #AFC #NFL
Mike Vick is Next
As you can see from the infographic above, Mike Vick is next on the list. Newton probably won’t catch him this year, but with health 2021 is a real possibility. At this point, Patriots fans are hoping Newton breaks the record in a New England uniform.
