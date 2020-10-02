Cam Newton Has Strong Statement On Patrick Mahomes

The New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton is always one to recognize excellence, and on Thursday, he made a strong statement about Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The Patriots travel to KC on Sunday to take on Mahomes and the undefeated Chiefs in their biggest test of the season.

Cam Newton Changed it Before Mahomes, and Anyone Else Who Is Thriving Today

The mobile quarterback is embraced more today than it has been throughout any time in NFL history. Newton deserves a lot of credit for the openness to cater an offense around the spectacular talents of dual-threat quarterbacks.

He won an MVP in 2015 and led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl berth. While he wasn’t able to get the win, his success opened the door for Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen, and Russell Wilson to get an opportunity to show the league there are multiple ways to approach the position.

Mahomes, as Newton said, has taken things to another level. His mobility is just one part of the package. He has a world-class arm, instincts, wit, and outstanding leadership qualities. He’s without a doubt, a complete package.

The Patriots Are Tasked With Corraling Mahomes on Sunday

Believe it or not, Newton and the Patriots’ offense are almost as responsible for slowing down Mahomes and the Chiefs’ high-powered attack as the defense. The Patriots must first, take care of the ball. That means limiting or eliminating turnovers.

They must also run the football effectively. That might be an easier job with the return of second-year-pro Damien Harris.

As good as Newton has been, he doesn’t have the receivers to go into a shootout with Mahomes. The Patriots have to limit possessions, control the clock, and make their drives count. Much of that will depend on how well they’re able to control the trenches.

Cam Newton Says He’s ‘Unbelievable’

Newton has a new adjective to describe his personal status during his interviews with local press. One day it might be phenomenal, another day it could be fantastic. On Thursday, he was “phenomenal.”

