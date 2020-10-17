Patriots vs. Broncos Hanging by a Thread After Latest Positive Test

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos is still on, but the former did have a fifth player test positive for COVID-19. Another one could put the game in jeopardy.

Who Tested Positive for COVID-19?

James Ferentz is the player who tested positive. He had started a game earlier this season and added depth to the position while the team dealt with the absence of David Andrews.

The Patriots’ offensive line took a major hint and there is now an increased concern of the virus spreading to other teammates. If that happens, it could be a major issue for the Patriots’ roster and the schedule moving forward.

What Happens if Another Player for the Patriots Tests Positive?

The NFL nor the Patriots have commented on this scenario, but based on what we’ve seen in the league this season, another positive test would likely lead to another rescheduling of the game.

This tilt was already originally scheduled for Week 5, but Stephon Gilmore’s positive test forced the game to be pushed to Monday night. Byron Cowart’s positive test moved it off Week 5 altogether and converted the time period into an unplanned bye week for the Patriots.

Over the past two weeks, the Patriots have had five players test positive for COVID-19. It began with quarterback Cam Newton. Practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray was next, then Gilmore, and he was followed by another D-lineman in Cowart.

The Patriots have taken control of their own security by voluntarily shutting down their facilities after the positive tests. The NFL has been criticized for their perceived lack of concern for player safety during this time.

If the Patriots have another positive test, the NFL will again be under the microscope to gauge their activity and attentiveness.

