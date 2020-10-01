Patriots RB’s Shocking Tweet Makes Light Of Sad Situation

The New England Patriots’ running back Damien Harris always gives tons of credit to his mom whenever he has an opportunity. He is clearly not as close to his father.

Harris Tells Fan to Tell His Dad ‘What’s Up?’

A fan tagged Damien Harris in what he seemed to think was a cool moment with the second-year pro’s dad.

Just met @DHx34 dad at work today 👀 — Ethan (@ethansands19) September 30, 2020

Unfortunately, Harris’ retweet and response turned what seemed like a warm and fuzzy moment into a nasty dose of reality.

If you see him again, tell him I said what’s up since you’ve spent more time with him than I have lol https://t.co/tZ59GMEpxe — Damien Harris (@DHx34) September 30, 2020

The “lol” on the end makes it all the more ominous because like so many young men and women, Harris and his mother seem to have been forced to make do without his dad in the picture, or at least enough to satisfy Harris.

No one knows the entire truth besides the principles involved, but it’s terrible for there to be this sort of dysfunction in any family.

Harris’ Bond With His Mom is Serious

As you can see from the IG post above, Harris bought his mom a truck to show his appreciation for her sacrifice and love.

In the image below, he’s out with his mom and young sisters celebrating one of his sibling’s birthday:

Sunday Could Be a Big Day For Harris

After spending the first three games of the 2020 season on injured reserve, Harris and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski are eligible to be activated, and it’s just in time to make their season debut against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Harris looks ready to go after nursing a hand injury, but the official announcement is still yet to come as it pertains to his availability. Hopefully, he’ll be able to play and make an impact, it’s just too bad it doesn’t appear as though his dad will be able to enjoy his son’s success.

