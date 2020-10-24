Patriots Linked to Athletic TE in Need of a ‘Change of Scenery’

The latest pass-catching option mentioned as a potential trade target for the New England Patriots is the New York Giants Evan Engram.

NBC Sports’ Phil Perry believes Engram will be on the block as the Giants spiral into irrelevance.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Giants Could Soon Be Sellers

The NFC East is arguably the worst division in NFL football history. The Giants are a woeful 1-6, and in last place, but the rest of the division is so bad, that record only has them 1.5 games out of first place.

Because of that, there might be some hesitancy for the team to become sellers as the Nov. 3 trade deadline approaches. However, when you consider the main goal for NFL franchises should be to win the Super Bowl, it still makes sense for the team to try to build for the future. No matter if the Giants could get relatively hot down the stretch and win their dreadful division, they aren’t going to be championship contenders.

Faced with that reality, they should try to jumpstart their rebuild by acquiring assets. That might start with moving Engram.

Evan Engram is a Likely Trade Asset and Target

The athletic, 6’3″ 240-pound Engram was selected in the first round back in the 2016 NFL Draft. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and showed off a 35″ vertical leap to seal his spot in the first round.

He has struggled with injuries since arriving in the NFL, and in 2020, he seems to be having an issue finding his niche in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s offense.

Engram also had an egregious drop on Monday night that helped to seal the Giants’ fifth consecutive loss against the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Through this season, he has 23 catches for 236 yards and no touchdowns. He does have a rushing touchdown.

There are hopes that he can get back to the promise he showed as a rookie when he had 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns. He played in 15 games that season but unfortunately hasn’t played in more than 11 since his rookie campaign. Engram still has upside, but as Matt Lombardo of Fan Sided wrote, Engram could use a “change of scenery.”

Engram’s contract isn’t an intimidating one. He’ll earn $1.9 million this season, and in the final year of his current deal, he makes $6 million in 2021.

If the Patriots offered a fifth-round pick for Engram, that might get it done.

Engram Would Immediately Become a Featured Target for the Patriots

With the Patriots, Engram would likely become the team’s No. 1 tight end. His speed up the seams would provide Cam Newton with a threat he hasn’t had this season. There is no question Engram would represent a noticeable upgrade over Ryan Izzo.

Engram might also be invigorated by landing in what has proven to be a traditionally healthier environment in New England. Some of the trade speculations are wild and off base, but this one is at least plausible.

Also Read: