Patriots Bring In Former Bears WR For Tryout

The New England Patriots brought in a number of hopefuls for workouts on Tuesday. Players from a variety of positions got an opportunity to show their potential worth. Not least of which was former Chicago Bears WR Javon Wims.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss tweeted about the workouts:

Patriots had these FAs in for workouts: DB Kentrell Brice (Louisiana Tech), DB Shakur Brown (Michigan State), QB Anthony Gordon (Washington State), DB Grant Haley (Penn State), WR Jaylen Smith (Louisville), WR Javon Wims (Georgia). Also, G/C Jake Eldrenkamp (Washington) visits. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 21, 2021

As usual, there is a chance none of the players mentioned in Reiss’ tweet makes the Patriots’ roster. However, Wims might still be the most intriguing of the group.

What’s The Deal With Javon Wims?

Bears fans can attest, Wims is a physically talented wide receiver standing 6’2″ and weighing a shade over 220 pounds. Wims is an excellent athlete, big target with the potential to make some plays down the field. Unfortunately, during his career in Chicago (which spanned from 2018-20) Wims was never able to make the impact the Bears coaching staff hoped. In 33 games, Wims made just 28 receptions for 266 yards and 2 TDs.

He found himself in the doghouse with the Bears in 2020 when he was suspended for 2 games after being baited by New Orleans Saints defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson. Wims punched Johnson drawing the suspension. Wims also had a highly discussed dropped pass that Bears fans remember almost as dubiously as Cody Parkey’s missed field goals. The Chicago Sun-Times’ Mark Potash summed up Wims’ issues in the Windy City and his recent departure. Potash wrote:

Wims’ roster status was tenuous after he dropped a 40-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky on an otherwise well-executed trick play in the playoff loss to the Saints in January. That followed a disappointing regular season in which he caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky in the season-opening victory over the Lions but was suspended for two games in midseason after being goaded into an altercation with Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson, punching Gardner-Johnson twice in the facemask.

Ahead of this season, the Bears released Wims whom they drafted in the 7th round back in 2018 out of Georgia. Wims is 27 years old and this might be his last window into extending his NFL career.

We’ll find out soon if he made a big enough impression on the Patriots’ coaching staff.

Patriots Have Some Stiff Competition

At WR Wims has some experience and size, but it will be very tough for him to solidify a spot on the Patriots’ roster. N’Keal Harry is eligible to come off inquired reserve in time for the Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It would appear Harris is feeling fit and ready to go following a shoulder injury he suffered while diving for a Mac Jones pass in the final preseason game.

Harry and Wims are receivers with a similar style and build. Unless the Patriots plan on trading Harry, which isn’t out of the realm of possibility considering he asked to be moved before the season, Wims seems like a slightly less-accomplished and older version of a player New England already has on its roster.