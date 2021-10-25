Patriots Lose Key CB to Season-Ending Surgery: Report

The New England Patriots will be without one of their top corners for the rest of the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, cornerback Jonathan Jones will be out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery on Monday, October 26. The veteran cornerback had been placed on injured reserve last week.

Jones initially suffered the injury during the Patriots’ Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Although he’s technically not one of the team’s starting corners — that role belongs to J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills — he’s a key figure in the New England secondary.

The veteran cornerback had played in 54% of the team’s snaps over the first six weeks and 43% of the team’s special teams snaps.

Although he’s unheralded, Jones has been a key fixture of the Patriots since he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Outside of winning two Super Bowls with the franchise, the 28-year-old has played in 85 games to go along with 27 starts.

The Patriots are currently thin at cornerback after trading former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers.

New England turned to Myles Bryant — a second-year corner who signed off of the practice squad last week — to fill Jones’ void against the New York Jets in Week 7. Bryant actually posted a solid stat line, with six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against the Jets.

Last week, the Patriots hosted three veteran cornerbacks for workouts — D.J. Hayden, Brian Poole and De’Vante Bausby.