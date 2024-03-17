Patriots Made Aggressive Push For $92 Million Wide Receiver: Report

Before ultimately signing a lucrative deal with the Tennessee Titans, star wide receiver Calvin Ridley had a significant offer on the table from the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss revealed that the Patriots aggressively pursued Ridley, eager to bolster their receiving corps with a dynamic playmaker. Ridley’s impressive performance during his lone season with the Jacksonville Jaguars caught the attention of many teams, including the Patriots, as he tallied 76 receptions for 1,018 yards and eight touchdowns. New England saw Ridley as a valuable addition to their roster, aiming to upgrade their receiving options alongside players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Reagor.

One reason the Patriots were hot on Ridley — he totaled 768 yards on passes thrown outside the numbers last season, which was the fifth most in the NFL. In 2023, the Patriots ranked second to last in the NFL in receiving yards on passes thrown outside the numbers, according to ESPN Stats & Information. New England’s 1,581 receiving yards on passes thrown outside the numbers last season was more than only the Jets (1,515). – Mike Reiss, ESPN

The Titans Were More Attractive For a Few Reasons

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revealed shortly after Ridley agreed with Tennessee that the Patriots offered Calvin Ridley a contract worth approximately $22 million annually. The Jaguars fell slightly below, with an offer averaging just under $20 million annually. One crucial factor to consider in these figures is the state income tax, with Massachusetts imposing such taxes while Tennessee and Florida do not. This discrepancy can significantly impact a player’s net earnings, making the financial aspect a crucial consideration in contract negotiations.

We'll see where the final numbers come out—but at $23 million per, this shapes up as an incredibly strong deal. I'd heard yesterday the Patriots were at right around $22 million per, and the Jags were just shy of $20 million per. Tennessee, like Florida, has no state income tax. https://t.co/eaSxOZiwx4 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2024

Despite the Patriots’ efforts, Ridley ultimately opted to join the Titans, attracted by their offer of a $92 million contract and the opportunity to play alongside fellow standout receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Ridley’s decision marked the end of his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent four seasons after being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Known for his explosive playmaking ability, Ridley made an immediate impact in the NFL, tying the rookie record for most receiving touchdowns in his first four games. Ridley responded on X (formerly Twitter) to PFF’s Marcus Mosher when he suggested the Titans overpaid for the WR.

Ridley’s best season came in 2020 when he set career highs in receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,374) and earned recognition as a second-team All-Pro. However, his career hit a roadblock in the midst of the 2021 season when he announced his decision to step away from football due to mental health reasons. Subsequently, Ridley faced a suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy, leading to a trade from the Falcons to the Jaguars.

The Patriots Still Need Upgrades at WR

For the Patriots, missing out on Ridley was a setback in an offseason marked by transition and rebuilding. With the departure of longtime head coach Bill Belichick and changes at the quarterback position, including moving on from Mac Jones, the team faces challenges as it reshapes its roster under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. As Ridley’s decision to join the Titans became public, he was added to a list of WR targets that the Patriots were linked to but were unable to land for one reason or another.

There were reports that the Patriots were a top potential destination for Tampa Bay Star WR Mike Evans before he returned to the Buccaneers. The Patriots also decided to hold off on all-pro WR Keenan Allen, as the 4th-round pick the Bears traded to the Chargers for Allen was apparently too much for the Patriots. As of now, many are hopeful the Patriots can make a move for Tee Higgins, the Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver who requested a trade after receiving the franchise tag from the Bengals. Currently, the Patriots rank 31st in offensive spending across the league, with only the Tennessee Titans allocating less than their $63.34 million budget, according to overthecap.com.

Looking ahead, the 2024 NFL Draft presents an opportunity for the Patriots to add talent at the wide receiver position. With the No. 3 and No. 34 overall picks, they have the resources to pursue top prospects. The free agent market and potential trade opportunities offer alternative avenues for the team to bolster their receiving corps. The Bengals’ Tyler Boyd is still available, and Patriots nation is desperate for the Patriots to make a splash at WR.