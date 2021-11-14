Patriots Make Final Decision on RB vs. Browns: Report

The New England Patriots will have one more running back in their lineup for Sunday’s tilt against the Cleveland Browns.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rhamondre Stevenson has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Week 10 versus the Browns.

“Patriots’ RB Rhamondre Stevenson, listed as questionable for today due to a concussion, is expected to play vs. the Browns, per a league source,” says Schefter.

Both Stevenson and starting running back Damien Harris had been in concussion protocol all week. With the Patriots ruling out Harris on Saturday, November 13, the need for the rookie running back to play became even greater for New England.

The bruising, 6-foot, 227-pound running back has run for 136 yards and a touchdown this season on 35 carries. Those numbers rank second on the team behind Harris.

With Harris out, the Patriots will rely on a trio of running backs including Stevenson, J.J Taylor and Brandon Bolden versus the Browns.

Myles Garrett on Mac Jones: ‘Is He Going to Be an Ankle Grabber?’

The Patriots’ matchup with the Browns will obviously have playoff implications for the AFC playoff race. But there’s also some fighting words leading into the game.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took a little jab at Patriots quarterback Mac Jones entering Week 10. Jones had become the topic of headlines after his controversial ankle grab of the Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns in Week 9 led to his ankle injury.

Burns obviously took issue with Jones’ ankle grab. And now, Garrett is wondering if Jones will do the same to him.

Via Grant Gordon of NFL.com:

“Of course, I watched it,” Garrett said Friday, November 12. “I will hold my comments on that one. Hopefully, it does not happen to me. I do not know. Is he going to turn into the ankle grabber? I do not know. We will see.”

Garrett is also dealing with a foot injury of his own after having been held out of practice for Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.

“I am a little bit sore. I am good. Just kind of rolled my foot weird in the game — I think at the end of the third [quarter],” said Garrett. “It was really out of an abundance of caution. I probably could have gone the last two days, but there was no point of fighting through pain to practice when I can get a good practice today and get in the playbook to know exactly what I am going to do and go out there fresh. I do not think I have any lingering effects.”

Foot injury and ankle-grabbing aside, Garrett leads the NFL with 14.0 sacks on the season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Browns defensive end also leads the league with a 92.3 pass-rushing grade.

Patriots Make Moves Ahead of Browns Game

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Browns, the Patriots made a few notable moves.

New England activated veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown off of injured reserve while also placing linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve.

Brown had been on IR since Oct. 9 after suffering a calf injury in the season opener. He’ll be available to play in Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Meanwhile, the Patriots placed veteran linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve. Collins has been dealing with an ankle injury.