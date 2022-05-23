Patriots’ Matt Judon Needs to ‘Live up to Potential’: Report

M

att Judon had a superb start to his New England Patriots career, but some think he needs to perform a lot better.

Judon constantly as in the backfield in 2021. He far and away was the Patriots sack leader with 12.5 sacks. Judon also racked up 60 tackles and 25 quarterback hits. This was far and away the best performance of his career. In 2019, Judon had 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens.

The edge rusher quickly became a fan favorite. Whether it be his signature red sleeves or his post-sack celebration fans loved watching him play.

Still, Pro Football Focus thinks that Judon needs to improve. Sam Monson tiered edge rushers heading into the 2022 NFL season and the Patriot was at the bottom of the list. Judon was in the last tier titled “need to live up to potential.”

Monson also has the Patriot as the 32nd ranked edge rusher after his impressive season.

Judon will likely thrive knowing that some experts and analysts are doubting his performance in 2021 and wondering if it was a fluke or a representation of what he can actually do in New England.

Living up to the Money

Judon joined New England in 2021 in what was an abnormal offseason. The Patriots went out and spent over $150 million dollars on free agents.

New England spent a decent amount of money on Judon as well. The edge rusher signed a four-year contract worth $54.5 million.

Judon will be 30 years old by the time the 2022 regular season arrives. By the time his contract expires he will be 32. Patriots fans will be hoping that New England doesn’t regret spending so much money on the edge rusher.

The linebacker very quickly became a leader with the Patriots defense and he will look to lead the way once again in 2022. Hopefully, Judoon will be able to get in the backfield at the same rate he did in 2021.

Will Matt Judon Have Some Help in 2022?

Judon will play an important role in the upcoming season. He is arguably the Patriots best defensive player after the departure of J.C. Jackson.

Along with the rest of the front seven, Judon will need to have a great season. While Malcolm Butler replaced Jackson, the secondary still has holes to fill after losing a player such as Jackson.

Deatrich Wise will look to get into the backfield opposite of Judon and Patriots coaches have also been high on Josh Uche who will be on the edge.

Up the middle, Jawhaun Bentley and Mack Wilson will be looking to plug up holes along with Lawrence Guy up front on the line.

But the Patriots will be expecting Judon to be a constant presence in the backfield once again in 2022. If he can repeat the performance he had in his debut year in New England, he will take a lot of pressure off Butler and the rest of the secondary.

Doubting Judon appears to be a bad idea and it’s likely that he manages to prove Monson and the rest of the doubters wrong once the regular season arrives.