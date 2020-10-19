Patriots WR Slammed on Social Media After Horrendous Stat Line

The New England Patriots fanbase and media seem to have had it with 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry. He was the object of wrath all over social media after Sunday’s 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

N’Keal Harry’s Stat Line Vs. Broncos

Despite playing 51 of the Patriots’ 57 offensive snaps on Sunday, Harry didn’t have a reception and was only targeted twice.

Had you not seen the game, you might think this was due to poor quarterback play. Cam Newton was playing for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, and with just one practice under his belt since, but Harry’s poor performance was more about him failing to gain separation and perhaps running the wrong route on the most crucial play of the game.

As bad as the Patriots played, they had a chance to win on the final drive. It appeared Harry might have run an in-route instead of an out route which caused Newton to throw the ball out of his reach to the receiver’s left.

Just as Harry seemed to be showing a few flashes with a TD reception against the Kansas City Chiefs, he might have had the lowest point of his career against the Broncos. In his defense, he too was without practice as the NFL’s ridiculous COVID-19 policies deprived Harry and the rest of the Patriots of the proper preparation for Sunday’s game.

Unfortunately, most weren’t cutting Harry any slack.

The Sharks Are Out in Force

CLNS’ Evan Lazar breaks down Harry’s misstep on the crucial play.

Hesitant to post this because of the reactions, but N'Keal Harry ran the wrong route on the final #Patriots play. #Broncos brought a cover-zero blitz, meaning the corners play inside leverage. Harry cuts into the leverage, instead of away from the defender, where the ball goes. pic.twitter.com/aG6uNJJ5Jr — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 18, 2020

Here was Cam's answer to what happened on that play. Notice where he says "defender on the interior part stealing the field." That's Harry's cue to break out instead of in. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/4EH51wsbeg — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 19, 2020

Though unintentional, Newton’s post-game comments seem to support Lazar’s position.

That was one of the nicer post-game comments on Harry. Others brought more heat with their criticism. NBC correspondent brings up a supposed issue Tom Brady had with Harry last year when it is believed the future Hall-of-Famer lost confidence in the then rookie.

Can we admit maybe @TomBrady was right about N’Keal Harry? — Chris Pollone (@ChrisPollone) October 18, 2020

USA Today’s Henry McKenna used this play from Newton as a way to take a dig at Harry.

Cam Newton playing WR is what the Patriots hoped N'Keal Harry would've been. 😂 https://t.co/ILm2bQuIni — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 18, 2020

Things got progressively worse from there.

Can’t believe the Patriots picked N’keal Harry over DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/cdVH8uwp7a — Mateo (@MartyTheSavage) October 14, 2020

Me & N’Keal Harry had the same amount of catches today. — X-Man (@Aziry922) October 18, 2020

I'm sure the physics of slowing down your body to try to adjust to a tipped pass are such that balance is affected. Still, N'Keal Harry looked like he stepped on one of those human launchers from MTV's Sandblast after the gentle touch from Bryce Callahan. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 18, 2020

Ive started PCing N'Keal Harry but lately I've been feeling like Cam when I look at him pic.twitter.com/gq4a1IQ50i — Hobby Connection (@Hobby_Connect) October 19, 2020

It’s unclear where Harry goes from here, but the more we see wide receivers like DK Metcalf succeed, and who were drafted after him, it makes the embattled Patriots pass-catcher look even worse.

