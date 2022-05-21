Patriots RB Ty Montgomery Hand Picks New England

The New England Patriots are highly respected around the NFL, however, it’s not often that it’s players’ first choice. In early March, the Patriots signed veteran RB/WR Ty Montgomery to a two-year deal for $4 million. The Pats have been known to sign people that tend to be extremely versatile in the past. Montgomery shares many similarities with several Patriots from the past like Cordarrelle Patterson, Shane Vereen, Kevin Faulk, and most recently James White.

Montgomery has had a hard time finding his home in the NFL, however, many teams would love to have him because of the attributes and experience he can bring to a team. He emphasized, that when the Patriots called, he had to say yes. It’s no secret he admires the winning culture that’s been established in New England over the past 20 years and wants to contribute and be a part of that.

“You can see the culture from the outside looking in,” Montgomery said in a press conference on May 19th. “When the New England Patriots called, I just couldn’t say no. I wanted to be here.”

Who’s Ty Montgomery?

In 2015, Montgomery the Stanford University product was selected in the third round by the Green Bay Packers. He went on to spend the first three years of his career with the Packers. Eventually, he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2018. He later signed with the New York Jets just a year later. Unfortunately, this lasted just for that season, however, the New Orleans Saints gave him an opportunity. He later played two seasons with the Saints before signing with the Pats this offseason.

He mentions that he doesn’t expect to have a hard time adjusting to the playbook and route tree in New England. Montgomery sees similarities in playbooks and coaching styles between Patriots HC Bill Belichick and former Saints HC Sean Payton. Not to mention, prior to signing he did his homework and talked to ex-Patriots, as well.

“I’ve had teammates come from New England, and I wanted to be a part of this,” Montgomery said of his discussions with Hogan, as well as others. “I wanted to be a part of a team coached by Bill Belichick.”

Montgomery Undefined Role in 2022

While it’s clear Montgomery wants to be in New England which tends to be a good sign for any franchise. However, what will determine the success of his tenure in New England will be his role in the upcoming season. During the press conference, he was reluctant to commit to any role, yet, he openly stated whatever the team needs him to do he will happily do. He seems to be embracing the “Patriot Way” already.

“I am employee No. 14 of the New England Patriots,” Montgomery advised of his role with the team [while acknowledging the number he has been wearing during spring practices.] “And, I’ll be doing whatever is asked of me.”

The only thing for certain many knows is that Montgomery will be wearing No.14 this season. Throughout his career, Montgomery has amassed 1180 rushing yards on 258 carries with seven touchdowns. He’s caught 139 balls for 1104 receiving yards and three touchdowns, according to ESPN.

While he’s reluctant to reveal his role for this upcoming season, he will be competing at the RB, WR, and possibly KR/PR spot, as well. Ultimately, many understand he’s open and willing to do what’s best for the team. Whether that be becoming a premier returner, running back, blocking back, or receiver. He’s willing to compete and help this team be the best on Sundays.