Patriots Reunion Takes Place on Set of Tom Brady’s Film [LOOK]

Fans of the New England Patriots went on quite the nostalgia trip thanks to Tom Brady and a few of his friends.

The former Patriots quarterback is currently filming “80 for Brady,” a comedy that tells the story of four lifelong Brady fans, played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, who road-trip to Super Bowl LI in the hopes of watching him take down the Atlanta Falcons. Brady is the executive producer of the film and will be playing himself.

But he isn’t the only former Patriot to be in the movie. Brady will also be joined by Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola.

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” Brady told Variety. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.

“When Danny, Jules, Gronk and I were on set wearing our old uniforms, it was such a great flashback,” he said. “Like deja vu all over again.”

How Did the Former Patriots Look?

Brady shared a picture of the former Patriots on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though. pic.twitter.com/lmiCFulwrH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 14, 2022

As fans will notice, Edelman grew out his infamous bushy beard. The former Patriots players appear to be quite committed to their role.

Edelman also shared a video while on set.

Guy already has 7 Super Bowls now he’s gunning for a star on the Hollywood walk of fame #smh #80ForBrady 🎥 🏈 pic.twitter.com/4XPFXVcvwu — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 14, 2022

The comedy is currently slated to come out in 2023.

How Much Gas Does Brady Have Left in the Tank?

While Brady retired for a brief time this offseason, it seems like he doesn’t imagine the 2022 season being a farewell tour. He told Variety that he is still unsure about when he could hang up his cleats.

“I would say it’s year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely,” he said. “I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

Brady has won seven Super Bowls in his career and has truly done all that a player can do in the NFL. The quarterback has thrown for 84,520 yards and 624 yards. Brady has also been to the Pro Bowl 15 times and was named an All-Pro three times.

Still, Brady has an extreme passion for the game and it seems as though as long as he is able to play at a high level, he will stay in the NFL.

So Patriots fans got a little taste of what will undoubtedly be a huge nostalgia trip when the movie comes out in 2023. With New England far from the Super Bowl contenders they once were, fans will enjoy being able to remember a time when they were consistently competing for a ring.