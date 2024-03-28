Patriots’ Top Brass Scours Pro-Days for Next Franchise Quarterback

As the NFL Draft fervor peaks, the New England Patriots leave no stone unturned in their quest for the perfect quarterback prospect. Much attention was focused on Jayden Daniel’s Pro Day in Baton Rouge, followed by a large contingent scheduled for Drake Maye’s showcase in North Carolina. But the Patriots are going all out on evaluating the year’s draft class.

In a move that displays the thoroughness of their approach, Patriots college scouting director Cam Williams will spearhead a delegation of four scouts attending Washington’s pro day to see QB Michael Penix Jr., as revealed by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Penix Jr. represents another potential option for the Patriots’ quarterback search, adding intrigue to the process.

While Williams leads the charge in Washington, the Patriots’ decision-makers will be divided between Penix’s showcase in Washington and Maye’s pro day in North Carolina. Eliot Wolf, Jerod May, Alex Van Pelt, and Matt Groh are among the key personnel making the trip to evaluate Maye firsthand. They’re primarily comprised of the same group just in Baton Rouge to watch Jayden Daniels.

… Patriots college scouting director Cam Williams was the one who didn't make the trip from Baton Rouge to Chapel Hill. Instead, Williams went to Washington, where he'll lead a group of four NE scouts at Michael Penix's Pro Day. (The Commanders meet with Maye this AM as well.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 28, 2024

Patriots Send Contingent of Execs to Daniel’s Pro Day

The Patriots’ meticulous approach to scouting Jayden Daniels is no surprise, considering his standing as one of the premier quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft. With the third overall selection at their disposal, Daniels emerges as a compelling option for New England’s quarterback-needy roster.

With recent rumblings from top executives that the Washington Commanders may have serious interest in Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 2 overall, many feel the Patriots may have their choice between Daniels and Maye.

According to a report by Christopher Price of the Boston Globe, the Patriots didn’t send just a handful but a formidable contingent to Jayden Daniels’ pro day. Among those making the trip were offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo.

Accompanying Van Pelt and McAdoo were director of player personnel Matt Groh and senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith. The Patriots’ delegation was further bolstered by including quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, college scouting director Camren Williams, senior personnel advisor Patrick Stewart, and personnel coordinator Brian Smith.

Alonzo Highsmith, Alex Van Pelt, and Ben McAdoo also here from New England, in addition to Mayo, Wolf, and Groh. — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) March 27, 2024

Evaluating Daniels

Patriots insider Evan Lazar attended Daniel’s pro day, and while he admitted he missed more passes than one would like to see, it was the way the LSU staff spoke about Daniels that was intriguing. “Daniels seems like a high-character individual, with LSU staffers praising his humbleness and sense of humor,” Lazar wrote in his evaluation of Daniel’s pro day.

Lazar also described a throw that caught the attention of everyone in attendance. “The throw from Daniel’s session that made me say “wow” was on a deep corner route. He rolled to his right and put the ball perfectly on the sideline, roughly 40 yards downfield,” Lazar wrote.

Heralded as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Daniels boasts an impressive resume from his tenure as the Tigers’ signal-caller. Throughout 26 games, he showcased his proficiency by completing 502 of 715 pass attempts at a remarkable rate of 70.2%. More impressively, Daniels amassed 6,725 passing yards, delivering 57 touchdowns while limiting interceptions to a mere seven. His versatility extends beyond traditional passing metrics, evidenced by his prowess on the ground, tallying 2,019 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 321 carries.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 210 pounds, Daniels embodies the prototype of a modern dual-threat quarterback, equipped to make an immediate impact as a Day 1 starter. As capable as he may be, the Patriots may opt to have Daniels learn under newly signed QB Jacoby Brissett. As the draft approaches, the Patriots find themselves in a pivotal position, poised to secure a transformative talent who could potentially shape the franchise’s future.

Plenty of Options to Find The Quarterback of the Future

The Patriots’ meticulous approach to scouting reflects their determination to secure the most promising talent for their roster. With multiple quarterbacks vying for attention, each pro day presents an opportunity for the Patriots to assess and analyze potential future leaders of their franchise.

If the Patriots absolutely love either Daniels or Maye, they will likely have the option of selecting at least one of the two or both with the No. 3 overall pick. If the decision is that Patriots execs see more value in trading out of the No. 3 pick for a haul of draft capital, they may take Penix Jr. later in the first round or with a second-round pick and allow him to learn under Jacoby Brissett.

As the draft landscape continues to evolve, the Patriots’ presence at Washington’s pro day underscores their commitment to exploring every avenue in their pursuit of quarterback excellence. With Williams leading the charge, the Patriots are poised to leave no detail overlooked in their quest for success.