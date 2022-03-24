Patriots Bring Back Former Pro Bowler on 2-Year Deal: Report

The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar face after a five-year hiatus.

As reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are signing cornerback Malcolm Butler to a two-year deal worth $9 million. Butler is best known for his game-winning interception at the goal line against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.

“Cornerback Malcolm Butler is returning home, agreeing to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with the New England Patriots, his agent, Derek Simpson, told ESPN,” says Reiss.

Butler began his career with the Patriots in 2014, eventually emerging as a starter during his second season in 2015. He was named a Pro Bowler at the conclusion of the 2015 season and a Second-Team All-Pro selection at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Butler’s History With Patriots

While Butler may have made the most historic play in Patriots franchise history, his stint in New England ended on a sour note. During the Patriots’ Super Bowl matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Butler — who had started the entire season — was benched during the Super Bowl LII loss and relegated to only special teams snaps.

That game marked the final one in a Patriots uniform for Butler.

Head coach Bill Belichick never gave a concrete explanation for the benching, calling it a coach’s decision.

“I respect Malcolm’s competitiveness, and I’m sure he felt he could’ve helped. I’m sure other players felt the same way,” Belichick said following the game. “In the end, we have to make the decisions we feel are best for the football team. That’s what I did. That’s really all I can say about it.”

Despite the rough ending to his Patriots career, Butler showed no ill will towards Belichick while commenting on the matter as a member of the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

Via Doug Kyed of NESN:

“I enjoyed my time (in New England),” Butler said. “Everything happened for a reason, and I’m still happy. I’m still in the NFL. I still have a great relationship with those guys. It’s all good. … It’s the past, man. I’m past that.”

Butler is Making Comeback After Sitting Out 2021

Butler is making a return to football after sitting out the 2021 season. The former Pro Bowl and All-Pro cornerback signed with the Cardinals prior to the start of the 2021 season. However, he stepped away from the game due to “personal” matters after participating in training camp and the preseason.

The Cardinals released Butler on Feb. 17, freeing the veteran corner to sign with any team. The first signs of a return to New England were reported by Ben Volin of The Boston Globe on Monday, March 21 when Butler visited with the Patriots.

During his last full season in 2020, Butler remained a top-tier corner. According to Pro Football Focus, the 32-year-old veteran posted a 74.5 defensive grade, ranking 15th among all corners. At his peak in 2016, Butler posted an 83.3 defensive grade, ranking sixth among all cornerbacks.

Despite the sour ending to his Patriots stint, Butler will look to resume his football career as he replaces the recently-departed J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. He’ll have some big shoes to fill as Jackson was not only named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team, he also posted a 78.9 defensive grade, ranking seventh among all cornerbacks in 2021, according to PFF.