Patriots Stephon Gilmore Positive For COVID-19: First Details on His Status

The New England Patriots‘ star and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest updates on his status.

Gilmore Addressed Fans Via Social Media

Gilmore’s positive test came on Tuesday which prompted the Patriots to cancel practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He is now the third Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19. Cam Newton and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray both tested positive prior to Gilmore.

What His Asymptomatic Status Mean

Gilmore is currently asymptomatic.

If he remains that way, he would be eligible to return to the Patriots sooner. That also depends on him producing two consecutive negative PCR tests separated by 24 hours. If he starts to show symptoms, the process becomes much longer and potentially dangerous.

The Status of the Patriots’ Scheduled Sunday Game Vs. Denver

Needless to say, Sunday’s game is in doubt, but nothing official has come from the NFL, and it would appear as though the Patriots and Broncos are still proceeding as if there will be a game this weekend. However, the Patriots are working remotely because of the positive tests.

An investigation of the Patriots’ facilities, per Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, reportedly showed the team was in high compliance, and Newton was wearing a mask while in the building. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer spoke on his findings after the investigation.

Here is a clip of the video and a quote from the interview with NFL.com’s Judy Battista:

How did the NFL decide it was safe for the Patriots to travel and play only days after Cam Newton's positive test? Dr. Allen Sills answers. pic.twitter.com/cCcwGcw9Mu — Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 7, 2020

“Cam Newton was wearing a mask, he was wearing his tracking device and everyone around him was wearing a mask. So, that gave us some comfort that, given the facts of no additional positive tests, given the apparent compliance of the team and given the way that the close contacts were labeled, that we could move forward,” Sills said. “This isn’t a decision we make in isolation. We take that data, we look at it with our experts in infectious disease and epidemiology and make what we think is the safest decision for everyone involved.”

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said his players haven’t expressed a reluctance to travel to New England for Sunday’s game, but the final say or whether or not the game is postponed lies in the hands of the NFL. Patriots players will continue to be tested for COVID-19 through the week in hopes of stopping the spread of the virus through the team.

For now, wish Gilmore, Newton, and Murray all the best in their recovery.

