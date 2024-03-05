Patriots Tabbed as ‘Best Fit’ For 4-Time Pro Bowl Running Back

The New England Patriots are heading into a pivotal offseason under the leadership of new head coach Jerod Mayo. The Patriots’ top-3 selection in the draft has generated significant buzz, but the team also holds substantial cap space, estimated at around $100 million, heading into free agency. This financial flexibility presents an opportunity for the Patriots to address critical roster needs and significantly bolster their roster, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf has even told the media that the Patriots need to “weaponize the offense” this offseason.

One player who has garnered attention as a potential fit for the Patriots is running back Derrick Henry. The four-time Pro Bowler will become a free agent for the first time in his career after the Tennessee Titans opted not to use the franchise tag on the dynamic running back.

The Cowboys are also not expected to tag free-agent-to-be running back Tony Pollard for the same $12,109,200, according to sources. The Titans won’t tag standout veteran free-agent-to-be running back Derrick Henry, and the Chargers also are expected to let free-agent-to-be… https://t.co/VeJyD0ScMN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2024

NFL writer Nick Shook believes that Henry’s status as a free agent could result in a more reasonable contract, making him an attractive target for the Patriots. With the possibility of a rookie quarterback leading the offense in 2024, Henry could serve as a valuable weapon and much-needed veteran presence. Shook stated his reasoning for why the Henry/ Patriots marriage could work.

Henry appears set to depart Tennessee after spending all eight years of his professional career in Nashville, but at 30 years old, he likely won’t command top dollar. While he proved in 2023 he can still get the job done quite well, his odometer is loaded with miles, leaving him to sign a short-term deal with a contender — unless none of them express interest in his services. A similar situation happened with Ezekiel Elliott and the Patriots last season, and with quarterback very much unsettled in New England, adding a load-bearing back to assist a young signal-caller might be the move, especially considering Henry could come rather cheap. – Nick Shook, NFL.com

Henry Has Been Linked to the Patriots in the Past

The 2023 season served as a wake-up call for the Patriots organization. The Patriots parted ways with longtime head coach Bill Belichick as the offense ranked in the bottom third of the league in various offensive categories. Mayo can make a strong statement early in his tenure by attracting top talent to New England. Bringing in Henry would instantly spark a win-now mentality. But it’s not the first time the star running back has been mentioned as a possible addition to the Patriots.

At the 2022-2023 Pro Bowl, then Titans’ RB Derrick Henry had a quick conversation with Patriots’ defensive lineman Matthew Judon, which caught the attention of the Patriots nation and quickly sparked trade rumors. As we know, Henry remained in Tennessee, but he clearly holds New England in high regard.

The Patriots are considered the 7th most likely landing spot per the most updated odds on the prop bet via Bookies.com as of February 26. The Patriots are currently listed at +1400. The Las Vegas Raiders are listed as the odds-on favorite at +375, followed by the Houston Texans at +400. But the Patriot’s available cap space gives them quite a bit of leverage over other organizations.

Fitting Henry Into the Patriot’s Offense

Henry’s skill set and track record make him an enticing option for the Patriots, who must add depth at running back as no current back is signed past 2024. Adding Henry to the roster would significantly boost the team’s ground game and offer versatility on offense. The Patriots have stayed away from “aging RBs” in the past, but Henry has shown no signs of slowing down in recent years. His consistent production and durability have made him one of the NFL’s most reliable and dominant running backs.

Henry’s remarkable workload and productivity are evident in his statistics. He has led the league in carries in four of the last five seasons, including the 2023 campaign. Henry has also led the league in rushing in two of the previous five years. He has surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in all but one of those seasons.

Overall, the Patriots have the resources and opportunities to upgrade their roster this offseason substantially. By strategically navigating free agency and the draft, they have the potential to emerge as a stronger and more competitive team in the 2024 season. Landing a veteran presence like Henry could be a key move in the Patriots’ return to the postseason.