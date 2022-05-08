Patriots Have Potential Landing Spot for N’Keal Harry

N

‘Keal Harry’s NFL career hasn’t started off well but the New England Patriots might be able to give the wide receiver a fresh start in a familiar setting.

To say that Harry has been a bust almost seems like an understatement. In three seasons, Harry has only been able to rack up 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns. With Harry being drafted in the first round, that isn’t the level of production that New England is looking for.

Harry put in a trade request prior to the 2021 season. Unfortunately for the wide receiver, the Patriots were unable to find a trade partner. Prior to the start of the 2021 season, Harry said he wasn’t focused on a trade.

“Right now, I’m really not worried about anything trade-wise,” Harry told the media in July of 2021. “I’m focused on how to be the best version of myself on the field, going out there, working hard and improving every day.”

Heading into the 2022 season, New England only added to the depth of the Patriots’ group of wide receivers. DeVante Parker was acquired via a trade with the Miami Dolphins and looks to be New England’s top pass catcher. The Patriots also added Tyquan Thornton in the draft along with acquiring Ty Montgomery as a free agent.

Harry’s spot on the roster will have to be earned with so much competition and it’s possible that New England decides to move on from the wide receiver out of Arizona State.

Arizona Cardinals reporter Bo Brack believes that the Cardinals could be a potential landing spot for Harry. “With the D-Hop suspension could N’Keal Harry be an option for the Arizona Cardinals? The former Sun Devil WR can play the perimeter as an X receiver and battle Antoine Wesley for the job,” Brack said.

Why Arizona Would Need Harry

The Cardinals were dealt a major blow when it was announced that DeAndre Hopkins had been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. In two seasons with Arizona, Hopkins racked up 157 receptions for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns.

With Christian Kirk signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent. Kirk was coming off an impressive 2021 season where he racked up 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns.

While Arizona would be taking a risk, they definitley could use some help at wide receiver. A fresh start in Arizona could be a mutually-beneficial deal for all involved parties and allow New England to move on from Harry while not being left empty-handed.

Getting a Return While You Can

Harry will be entering the final year of his rookie contract this season. New England recently denied his fifth-year option. If the Patriots had picked up the option, Harry would have been guaranteed over $12 million in the 2023 season.

If Harry was to be traded, New England would have the opportunity to turn Harry’s struggles into something of value whether that be a player or a draft pick. But no matter if Harry is traded or not, New England will be saving some money with Harry’s likely departure.

So Patriots fans who dislike Harry might finally get their wish and have the Cardinals to thank.